Malaika Arora’s morning routine: 3 water shots she swears by for immunity, digestion and glowing skin

New Delhi:

Malaika Arora has been in the public eye for years now. Actor, dancer, fitness enthusiast, and someone who has managed to stay consistent with her lifestyle in a way that people actually notice. It is not just about appearances either. There is a certain discipline there. You can tell.

In a recent conversation with Kamiya Jani on Curly Tales, she spoke a bit more openly about what keeps her going. Not anything extreme. No complicated routines. Just a few habits she sticks to, especially in the morning. And a big part of that revolves around what she calls her water shots.

Malaika Arora’s morning routine starts with simple water shots

She keeps it fairly structured. Hydration comes first, then movement, then food. The idea is to wake the body up gently. “I take my water shots first thing in the morning,” she shared, explaining that it helps her feel lighter and more energised through the day.

There are three main ones she relies on. Immunity, digestion, and skin. Straightforward categories, nothing fancy in terms of naming.

1. Immunity shot: A mix focused on everyday protection

This one is about building basic resistance. Especially post-pandemic, as she mentioned, people have become more aware of immunity.

Her go-to mix includes ginger, raw turmeric, mint leaves, tulsi leaves and chia seeds. Everything is blended with water, then strained before drinking. She also adds a bit of honey sometimes, mostly for taste. It is strong otherwise. Not unpleasant, just sharp.

2. Digestive shot: Something to keep the gut steady

The second one leans more towards digestion. It is slower, more of a soak-and-wait kind of process.

She uses carom seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and fenugreek seeds. About a teaspoon of each, soaked overnight in water. In the morning, the water is warmed slightly, a few drops of lemon juice are added, then it is strained and consumed. She mentioned it can also be taken at night, depending on what suits you better.

3. Glow shot: Simple, but clearly something she sticks to

This is probably the one people are most curious about. The “glow” part.

It is actually quite simple. Aloe vera gel mixed with water. She freezes fresh aloe vera gel into ice cubes and uses those. Sometimes she adds soaked chia seeds or sabja seeds to it. The idea is hydration plus skin support. Nothing overly complicated.

Green juice during workouts

Apart from the morning routine, she also mentioned a green juice she drinks during workouts.

It is made with cucumber, celery and green apple, blended with water and then strained. Light, slightly refreshing, and easy to sip through a session.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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