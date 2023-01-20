Friday, January 20, 2023
     
Make learning fun for kids with perfect desk and storage spaces as Smartsters joins hands with DailyObjects

Smartsters and DailyObjects aim to make learning fun at home for kids with their latest range of perfect desk and storage space solutions.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2023 16:35 IST
DailyObjects, a global homegrown lifestyle accessories brand, and Smartsters, a child development-informed and design-led, home spaces brand have joined hands to introduce a Kids’ home accessories range. The DailyObjects X Smartsters collaboration represents the spirit of innovation and creativity. Unified by the need to use creative design to spark joy in everyday environments, the brands came together to build a range of intelligent, comfort-led and mobile solutions for children’s indoor desk and storage spaces to inculcate independence and encourage imagination.

The strategic collaboration will aid both brands in terms of consumer outreach and serving complementary, fresh, new yet relevant product categories to existing audiences. This playfully functional collection is designed for children up to the age of 13 years and includes - Ellie Table Mat, Hive Desk Caddy, Racoon Tray, Owlbert Storage Basket, Bearcub Pen Stand, Kangaroo Bed Pocket, and Meerkat Laptop and Book Stand. The collection will be available on DailyObjects’ website & app, Smartsters’ website, and marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, HomeTown, and Pepperfry.

Sharing the information, Pankaj Garg, Co-founder & CEO, DailyObjects said, “We are excited to collaborate with Smartsters. We reciprocate our synergies by leveraging innovation and creative design to create multifunctional products for daily use. As part of this collaboration, we integrated their functional designs with our material, manufacturing, sampling and creative design expertise to create this range. This alliance brings fresh designs and innovative solutions for the modern era and millennial parents. Through our strategic partnership with Smartsters, we further aim to strengthen our presence in the market."

Sharing the information, Ashni Biyani, Founder, Smartsters said, “We are thrilled to launch this collaboration with DailyObjects which is known to offer innovative and functional designs with global appeal & superior quality. Smartsters products are guided by child developmental counsellors and designed by award-winning designers. We have blended Smartsters' idea of playful, functional and ergonomic design and DailyObjects' creative design, product development and manufacturing capabilities to offer best-in-class products. We intend to pursue this collaboration for a longer tenure to keep offering innovative product lines for kids.”

With this collaboration, DailyObjects & Smartsters intend to explore the potential of this category and scale up the business to the next phase of growth. The newly launched collection is available on the DailyObjects’ and Smartsters’ websites. 

