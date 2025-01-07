Mahakumbh 2025: Top 10 things to keep in mind to make your Kumbh Mela journey safe and comfortable

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Top 10 things to keep in mind to make your Kumbh Mela journey safe and comfortable.

In the year 2025, the world's largest religious fair 'Kumbh' is going to be organised in the Sangam city of Prayagraj. Around 40 crore devotees from India and abroad who believe in Hinduism are expected to participate. Therefore, before going to Maha Kumbh 2025, some important things should be kept in mind so that your journey can be smooth, safe and memorable. Here are 10 important things that you need to keep in mind during the journey.

What things should be kept in mind while going to Maha Kumbh?

Plan your trip in advance

Plan your journey. If possible, book train, bus or air tickets in advance. You can also book a hotel, Dharamshala or tent city in advance for your stay. Because due to the large crowd, you may face trouble in accommodating them.

Date and budget of Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which is set to start on January 14, 2025, will take place on 4,000 hectares along the riverbank and is anticipated to draw at least 40 crore visitors. According to those in charge of the event, it would cost approximately Rs 6,382 crore. This information was provided to Indian Express.

Auspicious bathing days

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima,

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

Carry winter clothes

At the same time, keep thick jackets, gloves, caps, socks, scarves, and inners with you. Let us tell you that the atmosphere near Sangam will be very cold. Therefore, it is very important to be covered with warm clothes to avoid the cold. Apart from this, sometimes there can be a sudden change in the weather during Maha Kumbh, so keep an umbrella with you.

Carry identity card

Keeping in mind the danger of getting lost in a huge crowd, keep an identity card with you, such as an Aadhaar card, voter card or PAN card. Also, keep a photo and contact numbers of family members.

Keep food and drinks with you

There can be food problems during the journey, so keep light food, dry fruits, and water bottles with you. Also, pay attention to the quality of food.

Follow the advice of the administration

Police, administration and volunteers are always present at the venue of Maha Kumbh. It is important to follow the guidelines of the administration for safety and convenience during the journey.

During Maha Kumbh, the crowd and traffic increase a lot. So choose your travel time correctly and take the advice of the administration before going to the major attractions.

Enhanced security

The installation of around 2,300 CCTV cameras throughout the Maha Kumbh site and Prayagraj is noteworthy because it will help with crowd control, population density analysis, incident reporting, and cleanliness monitoring through control centres. In the Mela region, authorities also plan to construct 1.45 lakh restrooms and 99 temporary parking spaces covering 1,850 hectares.

Keep these necessary things with you

Always carry your identity card, booking details, other necessary documents, first aid kit, mask and sanitiser with you. Also, keep a diary with you in which all the contact numbers are written.

Precautions

Keep your mobile safe.

Use the dustbin to throw garbage.

Use only authorized ghats for bathing.

Don't trust strangers

Report suspicious activities to the police immediately.

By keeping all these things in mind, you can make the journey of Maha Kumbh 2025 safe and comfortable.

