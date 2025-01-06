Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: From Shahi snan to Maha Shivratri snan, know dates, history, significance of holy baths

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know date, history, significance

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the greatest and most sacred gatherings in Hinduism, takes place every twelve years. In 2025, millions of devotees will gather in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Pilgrims can purify themselves spiritually by taking a ritual bath at the Triveni Sangam, which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and fabled Saraswati rivers. From Shahi snan to the final ‘snan’ (bath), here's all you need to know about the event, including its dates and the rich history of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Dates for Holy Baths

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan, and will end on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima snan

January 15, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima snan

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

These ancient bathing ceremonies, known as Shahi Snans, are thought to cleanse the soul and wash away sins, making them the event's spiritual centerpiece.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: History

The Kumbh Mela originated in Hindu mythology, specifically the tradition of Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the seas. According to the ancient texts, this celestial event was a joint attempt by the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) to obtain Amrit, the elixir of immortality.

During the ritual, a Kumbh (pot) containing sacred nectar emerged. To protect it from the demons, Lord Vishnu, dressed as Mohini took the pot and fled. During his voyage, a few droplets of nectar spilled in four locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, which became holy sites for the Kumbh Mela. These four locations became sacred and hosted the Kumbh Mela on a rotating basis.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Significance

Maha Kumbh Mela's spiritual significance stems from its mythological roots and geographical location in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). It is home to the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and legendary Saraswati rivers that is regarded as one of Hinduism's holiest locations. The Kumbh Mela has a 12-year cycle based on the celestial positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is exceptionally unusual, taking place once every 144 years. This specific alignment is thought to make it an especially favorable moment for prayers and ceremonies. Pilgrims take sacred dips in rivers in search of purification and moksha (freedom). Beyond its religious significance, the Kumbh Mela exemplifies India's rich cultural legacy, bringing millions together in a great celebration of faith, devotion, and peace.

