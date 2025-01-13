Magh Bihu 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat of Bhogali Bihu, significance, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the date, shubh muhurat and more about Magh Bihu 2025.

Makar Sankranti is known by different names in different states and is celebrated in various ways. Similarly, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Bihu in Assam. The festival of Magh Bihu is celebrated especially in Assam. This festival is the most prominent in the northeastern states. On the day of Magh Bihu, the Sun God moves north. Due to this the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the northern states. The festival of Bihu is celebrated as a good harvest. On this day, the people of Assam worship God for the good yield of crops and express their gratitude. On this day folk dance is also performed and traditional food is prepared. Let us know when Bihu will be in January of 2025.

Bihu Festival Schedule 2025

Bhogali or Magh Bihu- January 14, 2025

Rongali or Bohag Bihu – April 14, 2025

Kongali or Kati Bihu – October 18, 2025

Magh Bihu 2025 date and time

Sankranti Tithi will start on January 14, Tuesday at 9:03 AM. It will end the next day on January 15, Wednesday at 10:11 PM. Thus, the Bihu festival will be celebrated on January 15.

On the day of the Bihu festival i.e. January 15, Brahma Muhurta will be from 5:27 am to 6:21 am. However, there is no Abhijeet Muhurta on Bihu. Apart from this, 3 auspicious Muhurtas are being created.

While the Vijay Muhurat will be from 2:16 pm to 2:58 pm, the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 5:44 pm to 6:11 pm. The Nishita Muhurat is from midnight to the next day.

Rituals of Magh Bihu 2025

Magh Bihu is observed over two days, with a distinct set of customs for each day. The neighbourhood comes alive with preparation on the eve of the main event, Uruka, the first day.

A 'Meiji', a tall bonfire that represents the burning away of the old and the welcoming of the new, is built alongside the 'Bhelaghar,' or makeshift homes, that young men go to the fields to create. These cottages are usually built along rivers using hay from the harvest fields. Families and friends congregate around the Meiji as night falls, having a feast of newly produced food while playing the Dhol, a traditional drum, and singing traditional Bihu melodies.

Significance of Magh Bihu 2025

According to Vishnu Purana, in ancient times Bihu was known as Biswa festival. People of Assam perform puja on this day to celebrate the happiness of the new harvest and especially perform havan. This keeps the house prosperous.

It is said in the scriptures that worshipping Agni Dev on the day of the Biswa or Bihu festival removes the negative energy present in the house. One gets rid of planetary defects and the new crop benefits the person. One gets the blessings of nature.

