Why younger generations like Gen Z, Gen Alpha are redefining ambition differently, experts explain

New Delhi:

For years, success followed a fairly predictable formula. A bigger salary, a better title, a packed calendar, and visible achievements were often seen as proof that life was moving in the “right” direction. But increasingly, people are beginning to question whether external success automatically translates into fulfilment.

Psychologists and authors say a quiet but significant lifestyle shift is taking place: more people are choosing to live with intent rather than simply chasing milestones. And for many, that shift is changing how they define happiness altogether.

What does “living with intent” actually mean?

Intentional living is not necessarily about quitting jobs, moving to the mountains, or abandoning ambition. It is about aligning daily choices with deeper values. According to author Dr Abraham M. George, who recently launched his book Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose in Service, people are increasingly searching for success that feels emotionally meaningful, not just professionally impressive.

“Success is evolving,” he explains, adding that many now measure fulfilment through impact, contribution, relationships, and purpose rather than wealth alone.

Why many successful people still feel emotionally disconnected

Mental health experts say emotional exhaustion often comes from living according to expectations that do not genuinely reflect personal identity. Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant - Clinical Psychology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says she frequently meets people who appear outwardly successful but internally disconnected from their lives. “They have achieved what was expected of them, but feel little joy or meaning in the process,” she explains. According to her, many people are now pausing to ask a much more personal question: “Is this life truly aligned with who I am?”

Younger generations are redefining ambition differently

Experts say younger generations are especially driving this shift. Many are becoming more comfortable with:

Prioritising emotional well-being

Rejecting rigid timelines

Choosing slower lifestyles

Setting boundaries at work

Seeking purpose alongside ambition

Dr Bhattacharya says this is not irresponsibility or lack of ambition, but “maturity in a new form.” The goal is no longer just achievement. It is sustainability, meaning, and emotional stability.

Purpose does not always look dramatic

One of the biggest misconceptions around purposeful living is that it must involve something extraordinary. Experts say purpose can be deeply ordinary and still deeply meaningful.

Sometimes it looks like:

Raising children with care

Rebuilding after burnout

Choosing healthier relationships

Supporting family

Creating social impact

Healing emotionally

Contributing meaningfully at work

“Living with intent does not require dramatic change. It requires honesty,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

Why this shift matters now

The modern world constantly rewards speed, visibility, and productivity. But experts say emotional well-being is often built through slower, quieter decisions that prioritise alignment over performance. Dr George’s own life reflects that philosophy. After a successful Wall Street career, he returned to India and founded Shanti Bhavan, a residential school supporting children from marginalised communities.

For him, fulfilment came not from financial success alone, but from long-term impact and service. And increasingly, many people appear to be arriving at similar conclusions in their own lives.

Intentional living is not about rejecting success. It is about redefining what success means personally rather than inheriting someone else’s version of it. Because sometimes, the most important lifestyle shift is not adding more to life, but understanding why we are choosing what we choose.

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