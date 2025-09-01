Labour Day 2025 USA: Check what’s open, what’s closed including stores, banks and more Labour Day 2025 in the USA falls on Monday, 1 September. Here’s what will be open and closed, including banks, USPS mail, grocery stores, restaurants, retail chains, and public transport schedules across the country.

Labour Day in the United States marks the unofficial end of summer and a day to honour workers. In 2025, it falls on Monday, 1 September, giving many Americans a long weekend to relax, shop, or travel. It is celebrated in Canada as well.

But before you step out, it’s important to know what will be open and what will stay closed. From banks to grocery stores, here’s a detailed look at Labour Day operations across the country. This will help you to plan your day!

Are banks open on Labour Day 2025?

All well-known banks and financial institutions, such as Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citibank, will be closed on Labour Day. Likewise, the Federal Reserve banks and credit unions will not be in operation.

ATMs and Online Banking

Basic transactions through ATMS and mobile applications remain open.

Online services like fund transfers and bill payments can be accessed without any disruption.

Are Government offices operating?

Closed: Federal, state, and local government offices, including courthouses, DMV offices, and post offices.

Open: Essential services like police, fire, and hospitals will remain operational.

Is USPS delivering mail?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver regular mail on Labour Day.

Closed: Local post offices.

Open: Priority Mail Express services will continue.

Are grocery stores open on Labour Day 2025?

Some big grocery store chains might be open, but on reduced holiday hours.

Leading Grocery Stores

Walmart – Open *(verify local store timings)*

Kroger – Open

Safeway – Open

Whole Foods – Open

Costco – Closed Nationwide

Are shopping malls and retail stores operating?

On Labour Day, retail stores conduct business as usual and are often open for longer hours because of the holiday.

Are restaurants and fast-food chains open?

Restaurants and fast food outlets will be functioning as per usual.

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway, Chick-fil-A (except Sunday) – Open

Local or small businesses may choose to close, so checking ahead is advised.

Public transportation on Labour Day

Reduced service: Most city buses, trains, and subways will run on a holiday or Sunday schedule.

Airports: Open, but expect crowds due to long weekend travel.

