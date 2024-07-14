Kharchi Puja 2024: PM Modi extends wishes; know date, significance, rituals, and more about Tripura's festival

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL PM Modi extends wishes on Kharchi Puja 2024

Kharchi Puja is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in the northeastern state of Tripura, India. Also referred to as the Festival of 14 Gods, it takes place on the eighth day of the new moon in either July or August. During this week-long festivity, the people of Tripura pay homage to Chaturdasa Devata, their ancestral deity. Here's all you need to know about Tripura's traditional festival, including its date, rituals, and other fascinating aspects.

Kharchi Puja 2024: PM Modi Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to extend his warm wishes to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Kharchi Puja. "Wishing everyone, particularly the people of Tripura, on the occasion of Kharchi Puja! May the divine blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us, bringing joy and good health to all. May it also enrich everyone's lives with prosperity and harmony," PM Modi wrote.

Kharchi Puja 2024: Date

This year, Kharchi Puja began on July 14. The festival will continue for seven days, culminating in grand festivities and rituals.

Kharchi Puja 2024: Significance

Kharchi Puja is a festival deeply rooted in the cultural and religious heritage of Tripura. The word 'Kharchi' is derived from 'Khya', which means 'earth'. The festival is dedicated to the worship of the fourteen deities of Tripura, collectively known as 'Chaturdasha Devata'. These deities are revered for their role in the protection and well-being of the people and the land.

The festival marks the cleansing of the earth and the worship of these deities to seek their blessings for prosperity, good health, and a bountiful harvest. It is also a time for the community to come together, celebrate their cultural heritage, and strengthen social bonds.

Kharchi Puja 2024: Rituals

Kharchi Puja involves elaborate rituals and ceremonies that are carried out over seven days. The main rituals include:

Bathing of the Deities: The festival begins with the ceremonial bathing of the fourteen deities in the holy river. This is considered a purification ritual to cleanse the deities and prepare them for worship.

Offerings and Prayers: Devotees offer various items such as flowers, fruits, sweets, and animal sacrifices to the deities. Prayers and hymns are chanted to invoke the blessings of the deities.

Processions: Colourful processions are held, where the idols of the deities are taken around the city. These processions are accompanied by traditional music, dance, and cultural performances.

Community Feasts: Large community feasts are organised where people from all walks of life come together to share meals and celebrate the festival in a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

Cultural Programmes: Various cultural programmes, including traditional dances, music performances, and folk arts, are held to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Tripura.

As Kharchi Puja 2024 approaches, the people of Tripura are gearing up to celebrate this vibrant and culturally rich festival with devotion and enthusiasm. The festival not only honours the deities but also serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted traditions and the unity of the community.

