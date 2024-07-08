When is Vinayaka Chaturthi in July 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know all about Vinayaka Chaturthi in July 2024

Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings. It is the time for spiritual renewal, communal harmony, and joyous celebrations, uniting people in devotion and cultural festivities dedicated to Lord Ganesha. In July 2024, Vinayaka Chaturthi holds special importance, marked by various rituals and festivities. Here's all you need to know about this auspicious festival, from date and shubh muhurat to puja rituals and significance.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: Date

According to Drik Panchang, the significant Hindu occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, July 9.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for performing Ganesh Puja on Vinayaka Chaturthi is during the Madhyahna Kala, which is the afternoon according to Hindu division of the day. This timing ensures maximum spiritual benefit and is considered ideal for invoking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 6:08 AM, July 9, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:51 AM, July 10, 2024

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: Puja Rituals

The puja rituals for Vinayaka Chaturthi in July 2024 are as follows:

Ganesh Sthapana: Setting up an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha in the home or community.

Pran Prathishtha: Consecration of the idol with mantras and prayers.

Shodashopachara Puja: Worship involving sixteen rituals, including offering flowers, incense, lamps, and sweets to Lord Ganesha.

Modak Offering: Offering modaks (sweet dumplings), said to be Lord Ganesha's favourite food.

Ganesh Visarjan: On the final day, immersing the idol in water, symbolising the departure of Lord Ganesha while seeking his return the following year.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: Significance

Vinayaka Chaturthi signifies the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed with great devotion across India and by Hindus worldwide. Lord Ganesha is revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, making this festival an occasion for seeking his blessings for new beginnings, success in ventures, and removal of obstacles.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: History

The festival has its roots in ancient Hindu scriptures and gained prominence during the Maratha rule under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century. It was revived as a public festival by Lokmanya Tilak in the late 19th century to foster unity and inspire patriotism among Indians during the British rule.

