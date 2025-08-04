Using Kasturi Manjal on face? Know the possible side effects first Wild turmeric isn’t always gentle on the skin. From irritation to yellow stains, here’s what you must know before applying Kasturi Manjal on your face.

For generations, people have utilised wild turmeric, also called Kasturi Manjal, for both medical and cosmetic uses. On special occasions like weddings, turmeric paste is traditionally applied to the face to brighten the complexion and increase its radiance.

Kasturi manjal, or wild turmeric, improves the complexion while assisting in the removal of tanning, acne, and skin imperfections. Turmeric has a lot of advantages, but it can also have some drawbacks, particularly if taken improperly or if it doesn't work for your skin type.

Potential side effects of wild turmeric on skin

Irritation and itching on sensitive skin: Applying wild turmeric to your face may result in redness, irritation, or itching if you have extremely sensitive skin or recurrent acne. Because of its potency, turmeric raises the possibility of skin responses when combined with other raw ingredients. Thus, before using turmeric, perform a patch test.

Turmeric can leave yellow stains: Curcumin, present in wild turmeric, is a natural element that can leave yellow stains on the skin. If you have to go to a function or a date immediately, then avoid applying turmeric, because its yellow colour does not go away from the face immediately. Applying it in large quantities can make the colour darker, which can take several days to go away.

Turmeric can strip away moisture from the skin: Kasturi manjal contains antioxidants, but continuous use of a turmeric mask can also strip away the natural moisture of the skin. This can make the skin dry and flaky, which can increase the problem of acne.

Who ahould avoid using wild turmeric on face?

If you have skin problems like eczema or psoriasis, turmeric can be harmful to you. Its strong nature can cause further damage to the skin and worsen your condition.

Take these precautions:

Always use natural turmeric powder, because factory-processed turmeric available in the market may be adulterated, which can cause irritation or rashes.

Safe ways to use wild turmeric without skin damage

To use turmeric, create a paste in a bowl with one pinch of turmeric and one teaspoon of curd or honey, then apply twice a week. However, conduct a patch test before application to see whether turmeric is suitable for your skin type.

Keep in mind that while turmeric is a natural beauty element, not everyone benefits from all-natural products. Therefore, be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of turmeric before putting it on your face, and use it sparingly at all times.

FAQs

Is Kasturi Manjal and regular turmeric the same?

No, Kasturi Manjal (wild turmeric) and regular turmeric (Curcuma longa) are not the same. Kasturi Manjal is primarily used for cosmetic and skincare purposes due to its non-staining nature and strong antibacterial properties, while regular turmeric is commonly used in cooking and medicinal remedies.

Can I use Kasturi Manjal on my face daily?

Yes, you can use Kasturi Manjal on your face daily, but it depends on your skin type and the formulation.

Can wild turmeric cause rashes or irritation?

Yes, wild turmeric (Kasturi Manjal) can cause skin irritation, itching, or rashes, especially in those with sensitive or allergy-prone skin.

Does turmeric stain the face yellow permanently?

No, turmeric does not stain the face permanently. However, regular turmeric (Curcuma longa) can leave a temporary yellow stain on the skin. Kasturi Manjal, on the other hand, is non-staining and specifically used in skincare for this reason.

Is Kasturi Manjal good for acne?

Yes, Kasturi Manjal is highly effective for acne-prone skin.

Who should avoid using wild turmeric?

While Kasturi Manjal is generally safe, the following individuals should avoid or be cautious with it:

People with sensitive or allergy-prone skin

Those with eczema, psoriasis, or broken skin

Anyone experiencing burning or rashes after application

Pregnant women

