World Breastfeeding Week 2025: 5 foods that help to increase breast milk production

World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from August 1 to August 7. The day aims to raise awareness about breastfeeding and how it is benefits the health of both the mother and child. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breastfeeding is an essential part of providing ideal food for the healthy growth and development of infants, and it also plays a vital role in preventing illness and disease in both mother and baby.

Today, a lot of mothers feed their babies formula over breastmilk. While this is a choice for a lot of them, other choose this because they can’t produce enough breast milk. The production of breast milk depends on several factors, however, if you are not producing enough breast milk, you can consume certain foods that can help increase the production of breast milk.

Foods to Increase Breast Milk Production

Fenugreek Seeds: Fenugreek is one of the most popular galactagogues (substances that promote lactation). These seeds have phytoestrogens that mimic the hormone oestrogen, helping stimulate milk ducts and improve milk flow. Spinach and Leafy Greens: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and moringa are loaded with calcium, iron and folate, all of which are essential nutrients for nursing mothers. Moringa is a traditional lactation booster in many cultures. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, flaxseeds and sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats, calcium, and protein, all of which are important for breast milk. They contain phytoestrogens that can help with milk production. A handful of nuts or a spoon of seed mix can be a great snack for breastfeeding moms. Barley Water: Barley is a natural galactagogue that helps to keep the body hydrated, which is a key factor in maintaining milk supply. Barley water is easy to digest and helps in milk secretion and can be flavored lightly. Garlic: Garlic is a well-known food that increases milk supply due to its lactogenic properties. It may also enhance the flavour of breast milk, which can make a baby latch longer.

