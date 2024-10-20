Karwa Chauth 2024: Delhi to Mumbai, know city-wise moon sight timing

Follow us on Image Source : X Know city-wise moon sight timing

Chandra Darshan or moon sight is of utmost importance on the day of Karwa Chauth fast. On this day, married women break their fast only after seeing the moon at night after fasting the whole day. It is believed that fasting on this day enhances the relationship between husband and wife. This fast is also kept for the long life of the husband. Since 'Chandra Darshan' is of utmost importance on this day, every woman wants to know when the moon will rise. In such a situation, today we will tell you what is the time of moonrise according to the Panchang (Hindu calendar).

Karwa Chauth fast

Seeing the husband's face after seeing the moon after Karwa Chauth fast increases the age of the husband. Along with this, happiness and prosperity also get added to the couple's married life. This fast is also believed to strengthen the relationship between husband and wife. Karwa Chauth fast, one of the toughest fasts in Hinduism, becomes even more difficult because on this day women cannot eat or drink anything before Chandra Darshan.

When will the moon of Karwa Chauth be visible according to the Hindu calendar?

Karwa Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Chaturthi Tithi will start at 6:46 am on October 20. At the same time, this date will end at 4:16 am on October 21. According to the Panchang, the time of the moonrise of Karwa Chauth in the year 2024 will be 7:55 pm. However, the moon will be visible at different times in different corners of the country. At the same time, the auspicious time for the worship of Karwa Mata on the day of Karwa Chauth will be from 5:40 to 7:02 in the evening. During this time, along with Karwa Mata, you should also worship Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, and Ganesh ji. Worshiping these deities brings happiness and prosperity in married life.

Chandra Darshan Timings in Major Cities of India

Delhi - 08:09 PM

Mumbai - 08:48 PM

Chennai - 08:43 PM

Kolkata - 08:46 PM

Keep these things in mind while watching the moon on Karwa Chauth

Women watch the moon through a sieve on the night of Karwa Chauth. But take special care that there should be a lamp on the sieve. After this, while watching the moon, you should chant the mantra "Saumyaroop Mahabhag Mantraraj Dwijottam. Mam Purvakritam Paapam Oshadhey Kshamasva Me." at least 3 times. This is the Arghya Mantra, and by chanting it, you get the blessings of the moon. Along with this, while watching the face of your husband, you should chant the mantra "Om Kleem Saubhagya Dehi, Pati Me Shreem Hreem Swaha". If you do the Chandra Darshan ritual in this way, you will get good luck and marital happiness.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular acceptance.)

