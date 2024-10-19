Fasting on Karwa Chauth 2024? Avoid eating THESE foods if you are diabetic

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This year Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 20.

Karwa Chauth festival is finally here. Married women keep a waterless fast for the long life of their husbands on this special day. But keeping this fast throughout the day can prove to be challenging for diabetes patients. For those women suffering from diabetes, it is very important to take care of food and drink, otherwise their health can be badly affected. We have listed down some of the common mistakes which you should avoid during this fast which can prove bad for your health.

Do not avoid medicines

If you are a diabetic, it is very important for the patient to take medication regularly else it can affect your health badly. Apart from this, to prevent your health from deteriorating, you must include protein-rich food items in Sargi.

Check sugar level constantly

Patients suffering from diabetes are advised to check their blood sugar levels two to three times a day. Due to the busy schedule of fasting and performing other rituals, women often forget to check their blood sugar levels. If your blood sugar level is low, you can drink milk.

Consult doctor

If you are a diabetic patient, you must consult your doctor before fasting. Health experts advise patients suffering from diabetes not to keep a waterless fast. Instead of keeping a waterless fast, you can do normal fasting, that is, you can control your blood sugar level by including fruits in your diet.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)