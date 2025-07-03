Kapil Sharma's weight loss secret: What is ‘21 21 21’ rule and how it worked wonders for the comedian? Know Kapil Sharma's weight loss secret! Learn about the '21 21 21' rule that helped the comedian achieve a dramatic transformation.

Many of Kapil Sharma's admirers were taken aback by his dramatic weight loss. Now, fitness guru Yogesh Bhateja, who has trained celebs like Farah Khan and Sonu Sood, discussed working with Kapil and assisting him in losing additional weight.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel GunjanShouts on April 6, the fitness trainer discussed Kapil Sharma's weight reduction transformation and underlined that people typically don't strive to learn about that lifestyle when they don't care about fitness. He went on to say that bread with butter and tea, samosas, dhokla, or parantha are staples of Indian breakfasts. Furthermore, we consume anything we come across when we're not at home with much consideration.

However, as we begin to track what we eat and make lifestyle changes, we begin to analyse our water intake, breathing patterns, and other factors. All of the changes that occur following these first few stages are what make you fit and jumpstart your transformation.

The fitness coach emphasised, "Perhaps not physically, but mentally and emotionally. This is where you begin to move more. This is what I did for Kapil's weight loss journey." When the comedian wanted to take it slow, Bhateja made him practise stretches, keeping in mind how the body reacts to movements without pushing his limits. He added that many want to perform their best at the gym but often fail because they do not plan their advancement and believe working out is difficult.

He also provided a simple and efficient program that he followed with Kapil and many of his customers who wished to lose weight, known as the 21 21 21 Rule.

What is the 21 21 21 rule?

According to Bhateja, the first 21 days are spent moving your body, which includes all of your muscles. "Do only stretches." Go back 15-20 years when schools used to offer PT (physical training lessons). Simply practise those exercises every day for 21 days, and you will not have to do any diet management or modification; you can eat as many jalebis as you like.

Next 21 days: Change your diet

Bhateja cautioned, "Watch your diet. I'm not suggesting you cut your carbs, calories, or anything else. This is not the correct method. Only change your diet.

Giving the example of Indians drinking milk at night, he described how it causes flatulence, acidity, and sleep problems. He recommended changing it to dawn. Another example he provided was eating gud or jaggery after lunch or dinner and drinking tea all day. He suggested limiting the amount of jaggery and milk or sugar added to the tea rather than eliminating them totally. "You will feel more energised and comfy. These adjustments will help you get fitter."

Next 21 days: Limit smoking, drinking, and caffeine

The fitness instructor emphasised the importance of reducing your emotional dependency on any substances that provide no health benefits other than making you feel good about yourself, such as alcohol, smoking, or caffeine.

He further explained how the 21 21 21 rule affects your body, saying, “These 62 days will help you build an attitude without any pain because you focused on only 1 thing during each set of 21 days. Now you are driven and standing in the gym on the 22nd day. This practice will help you accept changes in your life because you are not cutting calories from your life; you are modifying it. During this process, when you reach the 42nd day, you will see the change, and it will make you desperate to look better. That's where I want to control or cut emotional dependency on smoking, drinking, overeating, sugar intake, and anything that is not good for your body. After 63 days, you will see a good change in your body, and you won't need anyone to push you. This is what works best for beginners.”

