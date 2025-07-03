Muharram 2025: Is July 7 a holiday for students? Here's all you need to know Muharram 2025 is here! Find out if July 7 is a holiday for students and get all the essential details about this significant occasion.

New Delhi:

As pupils return to school in early July, questions are rising amongst both parents and children as to what days schools will remain closed this month. With summer holidays ending in early July, families quickly turn to school-year planning, often complicated by not knowing if school is open on certain days. July’s many celebrations, including the shifting date of Muharram, and the unpredictable monsoon rains make planning even harder.

What is Muharram?

Muharram is the name commonly given to the celebrations held on the 10th day of the month of Muharram. This month is regarded in Islam as the second holiest after Ramadan. Celebrations are held on the 10th day, known as Ashura, to commemorate several important events, the most important being the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, and the parting of the Red Sea by Moses.

Muharram is a gazetted holiday in India, so government offices, post offices and banks are closed on the day. Islamic stores, businesses and other organisations may be closed or have reduced opening hours. Those wishing to use public transport on the day may need to contact the local transport authorities to check on timetables.

Large prayer meetings, parades and marches may cause local disruption to traffic. This is particularly true of areas of India with a predominantly Muslim population.

When is Muharram?

There always is speculation on the actual date of Muharram, as the Islamic calendar is a lunar one, so the date depends on the sightings of the moon. Currently, the Indian government’s calendar places Muharram on June 6, but this could still change to the 7 depending on the sightings. Therefore, parents are advised to keep a close look on school updates and district-state notifications.

Other holidays in July

July hosts several other holidays, like Chandrayaan-2 Launch Day on July 22 and Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. However, Muharram is the only gazetted holiday of the month, therefore the only day on which schools could close.

Other events could possibly impact the school schedule, with the main one being the monsoon rains that could prompt district administrations to close schools during heavy rainfall to ensure the safety of the pupils. Parents in particularly rainy districts should especially pay attention to official updates.

ALSO READ: Want to know doctor's secret to healthy life? Follow these simple yet effective daily habits