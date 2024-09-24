Kalashtami 2024: Know date, muhurat, puja rituals, significance and more about observing this Ashtami fast

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kalashtami 2024: Know date, muhurat and puja rituals

Kalashtami is a very essential holy excursion for Hindus on account that it's miles an afternoon dedicated to worshiping Lord Kaal Bhairav, the ferocious form of Lord Shiva. Devotees preserve fasts and offer the god's honest prayers in this auspicious event. Every month on the eighth day of the waning moon, known as Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, devotees are stimulated to honor Lord Bhairav with brilliant reverence. Throughout the year, followers partake in these rituals, reaffirming their devotion and dedication to the Lord. From date to timings, scroll right down to know all about this auspicious Ashtami:

Kalashtami 2024: Date and Muhurat

In September, the considerable Hindu competition of Kalashtami is observed on Tuesday, September 24. As per Drik Panchang, The shubh muhurat to observe the festival is given below:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:38 PM, September 24

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:10 PM, September 25

Kalashtami 2024: Significance

Kalashtami holds specific religious and non secular significance in Hinduism. It is appeared as a effective and sacred day devoted to the worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav, the fiercest form of Lord Shiva. Devotees consider that worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav can offer relief from the effects of black magic and different bad impacts.

Kalashtami 2024: Puja Rituals

Rise early and take a holy tub before starting your puja rituals.

Clean your own home and the puja room very well.

Light a diya with mustard oil in the front of Lord Kaal Bhairav

Many devotees visit temples to offer their prayers to Lord Kaal Bhairav.

Five. Special prasad is obtainable to Kaal Bhairav Ji, along with Meetha Rott, halwa, milk, and a few devotees also present liquor.

Lighting a mustard oil diya is vital, because it enables join you with divine religious power.

Reciting the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam is recommended to do away with barriers and demanding conditions out of your lifestyles.

