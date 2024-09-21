Pitru Paksha 2024: Follow THESE puja rituals to perform during 16 days Shraddha period

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Pitru Paksha 2024: Follow THESE puja rituals

Pitru Paksha additionally called the Shraddha period, is a huge sixteen-day section within the Hindu calendar dedicated to honoring one's ancestors (Pitras). The sacred period of Pitru Paksha begins on September 17 and will last until October 2. During this time, Hindus perform diverse rituals to explicit gratitude and are seeking for blessings from their deceased household. The Shraddha ceremonies aim to ensure peace for the departed souls and offer meals, water, and prayers to satisfy their non-secular desires. Here are the vital puja rituals to follow during the duration of Pitru Paksha.

Key Rituals to Follow During Pitru Paksha 2024

Tarpan: Tarpan is a water offering made to the ancestors. It includes imparting water mixed with black sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass even as reciting particular mantras. Tarpan can be completed close to a river, pond, or home with a smooth water vessel. Pinda Daan: This is one of the most important rituals of Shraddha. Pindas are balls crafted from rice, barley flour, and sesame seeds, symbolizing nourishment for the souls. These are presented to the ancestors in the course of the rite, commonly after the Tarpan. Shraddha Bhoj: During Pitru Paksha, it's miles customary to put together food for Brahmins or monks, symbolizing the ancestors. Traditional meals like kheer, puris, and seasonal veggies are offered. It is considered auspicious to provide this meal to crows as properly, as they're believed to symbolize the souls of ancestors. Brahman Bhojan: Feeding Brahmins on the day of Shraddha is a vital part of the rituals. The food offered needs to be satvik (pure and vegetarian), and it is vital to reveal hospitality and humility whilst serving. After the meal, Brahmins offer blessings, that are believed to be the blessings of the ancestors. Donation (Daan): Offering donations to the negative and needy is highly apparent all through Pitru Paksha. Donating necessities like food, clothes, and cash is thought to help the souls of the ancestors gain peace. Some people donate objects which can be used daily, including umbrellas, shoes, or maybe utensils. Observe Fasting: Many devotees take a look at a fast on the day of Shraddha. The fast is commonly broken after appearing the rituals and serving meals to Brahmins and the terrible. Fasting symbolizes the strength of mind and devotion, assisting cleanse the thoughts and body all through this sacred period.

Rules to Follow During Pitru Paksha 2024

Avoid celebrations, weddings, or auspicious events during these 16 days.

Maintain a simple, satvik lifestyle, which includes averting non-vegetarian meals and alcohol.

Perform the Shraddha rituals at the equal tithi (lunar day) because the person’s dying is recognized. If unsure, the final day, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is located for all ancestors.

Wear easy, easy garb and hold cleanliness during the ceremonies.

