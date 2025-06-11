Kabir Jayanti 2025: Check here the date, time, history and significance of the day Sant Kabirdas was a famous poet, saint and social reformer of India of the 15th century. He is considered the leading saint of the Bhakti movement. Read on to know the date, time, history and significance of Kabir Jayanti.

Kabir Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir and is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Sant Kabirdas was a famous poet, saint and social reformer of India of the 15th century. He is considered the leading saint of the Bhakti movement.

The writings of Sant Kabirdas have greatly influenced the Bhakti movement. Kabir Panth, which is a religious community, recognises him as its founder and its members are known as Kabir Panthis, the followers of Saint Kabirdas. According to Drik Panchang, his writings include Bijak, Sakhi Granth, Kabir Granthawali and Anurag Sagar.

The major part of Kabir's work was collected by the fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, and incorporated into the Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib. The hallmark of Kabir's work consists of his two-line couplets, known as Kabir Ke Dohe.

Kabir was also against discrimination of people on the basis of caste, religion and gender. He advocated devotion to the formless God.

Kabir Jayanti 2025 Date and Time

The Purnima tithi will begin at 11:35 AM on June 10, 2025 and end at 01:13 PM on June 11, 2025. Hence, Kabirdas Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, this is approximately the 648th anniversary of Sant Kabirdas.

Kabir Jayanti History and Significance

Kabirdas Jayanti commemorates the birth of the 15th-century mystic poet and saint Kabir Das. Kabir was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and was a spiritual reformer who challenged the orthodox religious practices. He was also an advocate of compassion and believed in unity beyond caste and creed. His verses were inspired from both Hindu and Islamic traditions.

On Kabirdas Jayanti, followers honour his legacy through prayers, recitations of his poetry, and community gatherings. The celebration holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

