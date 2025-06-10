Avoid consuming these 8 foods during pregnancy as it can harm mother-baby's health Pregnancy nutrition matters! Learn about the 8 foods to avoid during pregnancy that can harm the mother's and baby's health. Get informed to ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy journey.

New Delhi:

The joy of motherhood is a profound experience, filled with anticipation and love. As a new life blossoms within, mothers-to-be take every precaution to ensure their baby's well-being. Diet plays a crucial role in this journey, as the food you eat directly impacts your little one's growth. To help you navigate this critical period, renowned dietician Kajal Agarwal shares her expert insights on 8 foods to avoid during pregnancy, safeguarding the health of both you and your baby.

Unpasteurised milk and cheese: Unpasteurised milk and cheese may contain listeria or other harmful bacteria. These bacteria can be dangerous for both pregnant women and young children. They can cause serious infections. Always choose pasteurised milk and dairy products made from it. Raw or undercooked egg: Although eggs are an excellent source of protein, raw eggs may contain bacteria called salmonella. This can give you food poisoning, which can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever, which is not good during pregnancy. Undercooked meat and fish: Meat and fish are nutritious but can harbour toxoplasmosis, listeria, or other parasites if raw or undercooked. These can harm little ones. Don't eat sushi containing raw fish. High-Mercury Fish: Fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, but some fish contain high amounts of mercury, which can harm the development of the baby's brain and nervous system. Unwashed fruits and vegetables: Fresh fruits and vegetables are very beneficial, but if they are not washed properly, they may contain a parasite called Toxoplasma, which can be dangerous for both the mother and the baby. Caffeine: Everyone drinks tea or coffee in the morning, but it is important to pay attention to the amount of caffeine during pregnancy. Too much caffeine can increase the risk of miscarriage. Limit yourself to 200 mg of caffeine a day. Papaya: Papaya should also be avoided, as it contains a substance like latex, which can trigger contractions in the uterus and lead to premature labour or miscarriage. Alcohol: Alcohol should be avoided during pregnancy. This is the most important rule. Alcohol can cause foetal alcohol syndrome, which can lead to serious physical and mental development problems in the baby.

