Joyalukkas names Samantha Ruth Prabhu as new brand ambassador Joyalukkas announces actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its new brand ambassador, marking a fresh collaboration for its 2025 jewellery campaign.

New Delhi:

The world's most popular jeweller, Joyalukkas, is thrilled to introduce Samantha Ruth Prabhu as their new brand ambassador. In order to showcase Joyalukkas jewellery's classic designs and inspirational tradition of craftsmanship in global markets, the award-winning actor will add her own charm.

Two icons who have a strong affinity for grace, genuineness, and perfection are brought together by this association. Joyalukkas' journey of more than three decades, which is based on creativity, trust, and an unrelenting commitment to delighting millions of consumers worldwide, is perfectly mirrored by Samantha's charming charisma and savoir faire.

"Samantha embodies the spirit of the modern woman – confident, stylish, and truly distinctive. Her persona resonates deeply with our ethos of celebrating life's treasured moments with fine jewellery," said Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joyalukkas Group. "We are honoured to welcome her into the Joyalukkas family as we continue to inspire jewellery lovers across the globe."

Sharing her excitement, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Jewellery has forever been a personal expression of who I am – a tale of emotion, celebration, and strength behind every piece. Joyalukkas embodies all these aspects and more. I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that celebrates beauty with substance and inspires women everywhere to shine with confidence."

The association will soon come alive through an integrated global campaign, where Samantha will represent Joyalukkas' rich design heritage in her own special way and further elevate the brand's universal appeal across global markets and cultures. The brand will now use two global icons to represent the brand worldwide, i.e., Samantha and celebrated actor Kajol.