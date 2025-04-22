World Earth Day 2025: Know the theme, history, significance, quotes and more about environmental protection Join the global movement for environmental protection on World Earth Day 2025, celebrated on April 22. Learn about the theme, history, and significance of this day. Know inspirational quotes and ways to contribute to a sustainable future.

World Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22 April. It is also known simply as Earth Day. The purpose of celebrating Earth Day is to draw everyone's attention towards environmental protection and to try to ensure that everyone contributes to keeping the earth happy. It is the responsibility of every generation to maintain a healthy and happy earth for future generations.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to promote the conservation of natural resources, keep the environment safe, fight the challenges in environmental protection, tell people ways to protect themselves from natural disasters, keep an eye on population growth, stop deforestation, take steps towards reducing pollution, and make everyone aware to work in the interest of the earth. Know the theme of Earth Day, the history, and how we can all contribute at our own level towards environmental protection.

World Earth Day 2025: Theme

Every year a special theme is chosen to celebrate Earth Day. This year the theme of Earth Day is 'Our Power, Our Earth.' The purpose of celebrating this theme is to inspire people, organisations, and governments of countries to convert depleting energy sources into renewable sources and lay the foundation of a sustainable future. Through this theme, the goal is to triple the amount of renewable energy produced worldwide by 2030, in which special emphasis will be given to clean energy sources such as geothermal, hydroelectric, tidal, wind, and solar energy.

World Earth Day 2025: History

For the first time, the world celebrated Earth Day on 22 April 1970. The credit for starting the celebration of Earth Day goes to American politician and environmental activist Senator Gerald Nelson. After this, activist Denis Hayes also joined Gerald in this campaign. On Earth Day in the year 1990, 20 crore people from 141 nations celebrated this day and laid the foundation of the United Nations Environment and Development Conference to be held in Brazil in the year 1992. After this, crores of people celebrate Earth Day every year.

World Earth Day 2025: Significance

Earth Day is more important than ever in today's world, where there are growing concerns about the environment, depletion of natural resources, and catastrophic climate change. The day serves as an important forum for raising public awareness about these challenges, encouraging and inspiring millions of people around the world to work towards a more environmentally sustainable future. Earth Day strives to urge people to participate in a variety of activities, including tree planting, litter cleanup, renewable energy campaigns, and carbon emission reduction.

World Earth Day 2025: Quotes

"The Earth is what we all have in common." - Wendell Berry

"We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children." - Native American Proverb

"The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it." - Robert Swan

"Every day is Earth Day, and I vote we go for a clean planet!" - Buzz Aldrin

"Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty." - John Ruskin

