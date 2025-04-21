Trash Me Not to Planet B: Refreshing zero-waste cocktails to sip on World Earth Day 2025 On World Earth Day 2025, by opting to drink these cocktails, not only are you lowering your carbon footprint, but you are also contributing to the movement towards a greener, more responsible lifestyle.

New Delhi:

On World Earth Day, why not celebrate sustainably and environmentally by having a zero-waste cocktail? Today is the day to bring awareness and take action towards safeguarding our world, and what is more apt to do so than enjoy scrumptious beverages with a light environmental footprint? Zero-waste cocktails incorporate ingredients that are locally produced and organic and often make use of fruit or vegetable parts that would otherwise be wasted. In this article, we have mentioned the recipe for 4 refreshing cocktails.

Zero Waste Nuttea Sour (Bourbon Cocktail) by BeeYoung Brewgarden

Zero-waste cocktail

Ingredients:

45 ml Jim Beam Bourbon

25 ml Cashew & Masala Chai Puree

20 ml Aquafaba (chickpea water or substitute with egg white)

15 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

10 ml Monin Vanilla Syrup

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 large Whisky Ice cube

Garnish: Biscuit (optional, for a fun twist)

Method:

Add Ingredients to the Shaker (Dry Shake):

Pour 45 ml of Jim Beam Bourbon into your shaker.

Add 25 ml Cashew & Masala Chai Puree.

Add 20 ml Aquafaba.

Squeeze and add 15 ml fresh lemon juice.

Add 10 ml Monin Vanilla Syrup.

Add 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters.

Shake vigorously without ice for about 15 seconds.

(This helps to emulsify the aquafaba and build a nice foam.)

Add Ice (Wet Shake):

Add a handful of ice to the shaker.

Shake again hard for another 15 seconds to chill.

Strain into Glass:

Place 1 large whisky ice cube in a whisky glass.

Strain the cocktail into the glass.

Garnish: Top with a biscuit on the rim or the side.

Planet B

Cocktails

Ingredients

Greater Than Gin – 30 ml

Cointreau – 25 ml

Super Sour Mix – 10 ml

Strawberry Saccharum – 15 ml

For the Glass Rim Spice Salt:

Sea Salt – 100 gm

Cinnamon Powder – 5 gm

Cumin Powder – 3 gm

Cayenne Pepper – 5 gm

Red Chilli Powder – 5 gm

Paprika Powder – 5 gm

Breakfast Sugar – 10 gm

For Garnish:

Strawberry Leather (made from leftover strawberries)

Fresh Strawberry

Breakfast Sugar

Method

Rim the Glass: Mix all rim ingredients. Coat the glass rim using lime and dip it in the mix.

Shake: Combine gin, Cointreau, super sour, and strawberry saccharum in a shaker with ice. Shake well.

Serve: Strain into the prepared glass over ice. Garnish with strawberry leather and sugar-dusted fresh strawberry.

Trash Me Not

Zero-waste cocktail

Ingredients

Santoro Silver – 45 ml

Cointreau – 25 ml

Panch Phoran Brine – 30 ml

U.S. Lemon Juice – 15 ml

Agave Syrup – 10 ml

Garnish: Lemon Murabba

Glass Rim: Panch Phoran Leftover Salt

Lemon Murabba (Preserved Lemon)

U.S. Lemons – 600 gm

Breakfast Sugar – 300 gm

Salt – 10 gm

Black Salt – 5 gm

Amchur (Dry Mango Powder) – 10 gm

Red Chilli Powder – 10 gm

Cumin Seed – 3 gm

Citric Acid – 5 gm

RO Water – 900 ml

Panch Phoran Brine

RO Water

White Wine Vinegar

Sea Salt

Breakfast Sugar

Garlic Clove

Chilli Flakes

Mustard Seed

Methi (Fenugreek) Seed

Fennel Seed

Cumin Seed

(Note: Quantities for brine ingredients can be tailored to taste/prep requirements.)

Method

Rim the Glass: Use Panch Phoran leftover salt to rim the glass.

Shake: Combine Santoro Silver, Cointreau, lemon juice, Panch Phoran brine, and agave in a shaker with ice. Shake well.

Serve: Strain into the prepped glass over fresh ice.

Garnish: Top with a piece of lemon murabba.

The Plum of All Parts

Zero-waste cocktail

Ingredients

Santoro Silver – 15 ml

Cointreau – 45 ml

Plum Acid – 20 ml

Agave – 10 ml

Soda – 60 ml

Plum Acid (Sub-Recipe):

Fresh Plum – 500 gm

Breakfast Sugar – 100 gm

Malic Acid – 100 gm

Citric Acid – 50 gm

Lactic Acid – 50 gm

Zero Waste Notes:

Leftover Seeds: Used to make salt.

Leftover Plums: Repurposed into plum jam.

Method:

Build: Add Santoro Silver, Cointreau, plum acid, and agave into a shaker with ice. Shake lightly.

Top Up: Strain into a highball glass and top with soda.

Serve: Optionally garnish with plum leather or salt made from plum seeds.

Leave No Man-Go Behind

Zero-waste cocktail

Ingredients :

Ei Recuerdo – 30 ml

Cointreau – 30 ml

Raw Mango Cordial – 30 ml

Garnish: Raw Mango Slice

Raw Mango Cordial (Sub-Recipe):

Raw Mango – 500 gm

U.S. Lemon – 200 gm

RO Water – 200 ml

Breakfast Sugar – 200 gm

Malic Acid – 5 gm

Plum Chilli – 2 gm

Zero Waste Note:

Leftover seeds are used to make a finishing salt.

Method:

Shake: Combine Ei Recuerdo, Cointreau, and raw mango cordial in a shaker with ice.

Strain: Pour into a chilled coupe or rocks glass.

Garnish: Add a thin raw mango slice. Optionally, dust with salt made from mango seeds.

So, here's to Mother Earth and guilt-free cocktails on World Earth Day!

