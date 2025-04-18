Muskmelon kheer recipe: Follow these easy steps to make this mouth-watering dish at home in summer In this article, we have brought you an easy and fun recipe, with which you can make delicious muskmelon kheer at home. This tasty and healthy kheer made from muskmelon will cool your stomach, provide nutrients and keep you energetic during the summer days.

As soon as the summer season arrives, melons start appearing everywhere in the market. Consuming melons in summer is very beneficial, as it does not let the body get dehydrated and also protects against problems like heat stroke and dehydration. In such a situation, if you are bored of eating melons every day, then you can also eat them by making delicious dishes. We have brought you an easy and fun recipe, with which you can make delicious melon kheer in your own home. This tasty and healthy kheer made from melon will cool your stomach, provide nutrients and keep you energetic on summer days.

Ingredients

Rice (cooked) – 250 grams

Muskmelon pulp – 250 gms

Condensed milk – 250 ml

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Milk – 1 litre

Almonds (chopped) – 2 teaspoons

Saffron – a pinch

How to make Muskmelon Kheer

First of all, put milk in a pan and boil it on medium flame. Then add cooked rice to it and mix it well and cook till it becomes smooth.

After this, add condensed milk to the pan placed on the flame and mix it well.

Now add the blended pulp of melon to it and mix well. Let this mixture cook on a low flame for 5-10 minutes. After this, reduce the flame and let it cool down.

Pour this mixture into a container and keep it in the fridge.

Garnish the melon kheer with saffron and almonds and serve it chilled.

