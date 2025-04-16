Mango Sandwich Recipe: Make this mouth-watering dish by following these steps during summer You must try the mango sandwich, which will give you a new taste of mango. This mango sandwich dessert will make you feel cool and sweet in the summer. So what are you waiting for? Let's know how you can easily make a mango sandwich at home and enjoy it this summer.

As soon as the summer season arrives, we get mangoes in abundance. Juicy and sweet mangoes are seen all around the market. Eating mango is a different kind of pleasure, and when you try something new with it, the pleasure doubles. This summer, you must try a mango sandwich, which will give you a new taste of mango. This mango sandwich dessert will make you feel cool and sweet in the summer. The sweet flavour of mango will melt sweetness in your mouth so that you will keep enjoying it. You can serve it for the visiting guest or to taste something cold and mango in summer. In this article, we have brought for you a very easy recipe to make a mango sandwich. So what are you waiting for? Let us know how you can easily make a mango sandwich and enjoy it.

Ingredients

Mango slices – 10

Cream/Greek yoghurt – 1 bowl

Powdered sugar tablespoon

Mango purée—1 tablespoon

Cardamom powder- 1/2 tsp

How to Make a Mango Sandwich

To make a mango sandwich, first of all, in a bowl, add cream/Greek yoghurt, cardamom powder, sugar, and mango puree. Then, mix everything well. After this, keep this mixture in the fridge to cool.

Now, take bread slices and cut off their brown edges.

After the mixture cools down, spread this cream mixture evenly on the bread slices. Place 4-5 mango slices on each bread slice, and make sandwiches with the other bread slices.

After this, keep this sandwich in the fridge to cool for an hour. After an hour, take it out cold and enjoy.

