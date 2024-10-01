Jewellery shopping for Navratri 2024? Visit THESE markets in Delhi-NCR for reasonable-yet-trendy ornaments

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Visit these markets in Delhi-NCR for Navratri shopping.

This year, Shardiya Navratri is starting on October 3. This means that in a few days, Navratri will be celebrated in the country. Apart from the devotees, girls also wait for Navratri. After all, why not, after worshipping Maa Durga, people perform the Garba dance during the 9 days of Navratri? Women start preparing for Garba months in advance. But if your preparation is still incomplete and you are confused about what kind of jewellery you will wear with the lehenga for nine days, then this article is for you. There are many markets in Delhi where you can go and buy many excellent designs jewellery and accessories in a single day. The good thing is that this artificial jewellery will be available at a very low price. So, let's know which are those markets in Delhi from where you can buy oxidised jewellery at a very cheap price.

Go for jewellery shopping in these markets of Delhi-NCR:

Sadar Bazaar: Sadar Bazaar is one of the most popular markets in Delhi. Everything from jewellery to Navratri items like decorations, puja items and gifts for girls can be found here at affordable prices. You can buy beautiful bangles, hairbands, oxidised earrings and necklaces and many more here.

Janpath: If we talk about the cheap jewellery market, then Janpath market's name will come up. Here you will find the best jewellery which you can buy according to your choice. This market is so cheap that you will get good jewellery here for 10 to 100 rupees.

Karol Bagh Market: Karol Bagh Market is no less than a paradise for Delhi's shoppers. Apart from clothes and shoes, you can buy everything from Navratri puja items to clothes here.

Sarojini Market: There is hardly anyone who does not know about the famous Sarojini Nagar Market of Delhi. This market of Delhi is famous all over the world. If you want to buy jewellery, then you will find many artificial jewellery shops here. You will find trendy and stylish jewellers, oxidised accessories and lehengas here, that too at very low prices.

Lajpat Nagar: You can buy Navratri puja items, clothes and oxidized jewellery at very affordable prices. This market is also one of the famous markets of Delhi. Here you will get good jewellery for Rs 50.

Moti Nagar Market: Moti Nagar Market is also known as Durga Mata Mandir Market. Now imagine, if the market is named Durga Mandir Market, you will get all the things easily there.

