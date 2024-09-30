Navratri 2024: Check complete list of puja 'samagris' for auspicious 9-day festival of Maa Durga

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check the complete list of puja 'samagris' for Navratri.

Navratri is very important for all of us. During this, Maa Durga is worshipped for 9 days. Many devotees also keep fast during Navratri. This time Shardiya Navratri falls in October. During this, Ghat or Kalash is established and different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for the next nine days. Special worship material is required during worship. If you are also going too fast during Navratri, then know here which items will be needed.

When is Sharadiya Navratri?

According to the Hindu calendar, this time Sharadiya Navratri is starting from October 3, 2024. The fast of the first day of Navratri will be observed on this day. Mata Rani will be welcomed in the house. Devotees will keep her in the house for the next nine days.

Material for Kalash installation

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, Maa Shailputri, the form of Maa Durga, is worshipped. The Kalash is established on the Pratipada date of Navratri. After this, Shailputri Mata is worshipped. For Kalash establishment, Panchapallava or mango leaves, earthen pots, barley, water, clean cloth, coconut, Kalava, Roli, betel nut, Gangajal, coin, Durva, wheat and Akshat (rice), turmeric, betel leaves and camphor are required.

List of Puja materials for Sharadiya Navratri

Incense, flowers, fruits, betel leaves, cloves, cardamom, durva, camphor, whole rice grains, betel nut, coconut, Kalava, red chunni, red clothes, red sandalwood, picture of Maa Durga, ghee lamp and makeup items are included in the worship material of Navratri.

Keep these things in mind at the beginning of Navratri

At the beginning of Navratri, clean the house thoroughly. Make rangoli outside the house to welcome Goddess Durga. Do not forget to keep Suhaag items in Devi Puja. Such as red chunni, red flowers, kumkum, sindoor, red bangles, bindi, and jewellery. Donate these to a needy woman on the last day of Navratri. While worshipping Durga Maa, chant the Devi Mantra "Dum Durgayei Namaha". Worship little girls along with Goddess Durga during Navratri. Do donate money or other items for the education of needy girls.

