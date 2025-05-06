Is it okay to keep the ceiling fan on while using AC during summer? Let’s find out We often think that it is better to keep the ceiling fans off while using the air conditioners; however, it is a misconception. In this article, we have explained whether it is okay to keep the fan on while the AC is on or not.

New Delhi:

In the scorching heat of summer, the use of Air Conditioner (AC) is bound to increase, but with this, the electricity bill also starts skyrocketing. In such a situation, if you run a fan along with AC, it not only cools your room quickly but also reduces electricity consumption to a great extent. This is a practical and scientific method that many people do not know yet.

When the cool air of the AC spreads evenly throughout the room with the fan, the AC has to work less to feel cool. This has a direct impact on your electricity meter, which runs slower than before. This reduces your electricity consumption and also reduces your monthly electricity bill.

Even a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health in 2023 stated that without sacrificing our health or comfort, we can save money on electricity and fight greenhouse gas emissions by combining indoor fans with air conditioners.

How does this method work?

Turning on the air conditioner is everyone's first instinct when they feel hot. When used with an air conditioner, a ceiling fan can quickly improve the room's comfort level and lower the overall electricity cost. Let's describe how. The human body typically has a temperature of about 37 degrees Celsius. Sweating or water evaporation in the environment are two ways the body cools itself during the summer when the temperature rises. However, this only functions in low-humidity conditions.

Sweating stops working as soon as the humidity rises, which leaves us feeling ill and unpleasant. The reason for this is that the air is already sufficiently wet and cannot or will not absorb any more water than our bodies are exhaling. The fans can assist here. The draft of air that a fan pushes can help remove heated air from the skin and aid in the evaporation of sweat, making the body feel more comfortable even though the fan does not chill its surroundings.

In a similar vein, utilising a fan in conjunction with an air conditioner can help remove hot air from the room and quickly chill the surrounding air. Setting the air conditioner's temperature to 26 degrees Celsius is the only technique. Without a fan interfering, this will have the same cooling effect as an air conditioner set at 22 degrees Celsius.

Also, if the temperature of the AC is set to 26°C and a fan is run along with it, the coolness remains despite increasing the temperature. In this setup, a normal AC consumes about 1.4 units of electricity in an hour, while a fan consumes only 0.05 units. By reducing the load of the AC, this consumption can be reduced to about 1 unit per hour, which gives you a good saving in a month.

Impact on energy efficiency and maintenance

Running the fan not only increases the cooling but also improves the performance of the AC. When cool air spreads throughout the room, the AC does not need to run the compressor for long. This improves its efficiency and also increases the life of the machine.

Due to less pressure on the AC compressor, it does not heat up quickly, which can prevent problems like overheating and Freon leaks. This is why experts always recommend that if you want to use AC for a long time, then use a fan with it.

Coordination of temperature and direction

The direction of the fan also matters when running a fan with AC. In summer, the fan should be run in a anticlockwise direction so that the cool air comes straight down and helps in keeping the temperature constant. This makes you feel cooler, and you can increase the temperature of the AC without any discomfort.

Apart from this, it is also important that the ceiling of the room and the windows are sealed so that the cold air does not escape. This small precaution can make your energy-saving efforts doubly effective.

