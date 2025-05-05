Beat the summer heat with these 5 must-visit, fun spots around Delhi-NCR Escape the Delhi-NCR heat with these 5 fun spots! Witness refreshing getaways, thrilling activities, and memorable experiences. Beat the summer heat with friends and family!

New Delhi:

As the summer sun radiates the summer spirit, there’s no better time to cool off, chill out, and dive into days filled with laughter, thrills, and non-stop fun. Here's a specially curated guide of exciting, easy-to-plan, family-friendly experiences happening in Delhi this April and May. Whether you're looking for a day filled with action-packed rides, water-filled wonder, or creative, hands-on fun for the kids, Delhi’s top spots have it all.

These destinations promise a chance to create memories that will last long after the holidays end. So, gather your crew, pick your favourites, and let the summer stories begin. Lock in your summer plans now and book tickets on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

1. Worlds of Wonder Water Park, Noida

Dive into a day of non-stop fun at Worlds of Wonder, one of Delhi-NCR’s most thrilling water parks. With high-speed slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and splash zones, this park is a refreshing retreat for families and thrill-seekers alike.

2. Chokhi Village, Noida

Step into the heart of Rajasthani culture at Chokhi Haveli, a beautifully recreated village oasis in the city. From traditional folk performances and puppet shows to authentic cuisine and artisan corners, every moment is a celebration of vibrant heritage.

3. Snow Masti, Noida

Escape the summer heat and step into a winter wonderland at Snow Masti. Perfect for kids, beginners, and adventure-seekers, this indoor snow park offers a magical experience with real snow. Snow Masti brings the magic of snowfall right to the heart of the city.

4. Aapno Ghar Water and Amusement Park, Gurugram

For a wholesome mix of water adventures and classic carnival vibes, Aapno Ghar is a go-to destination. With exciting rides, water slides, and lush green picnic spots, it's a fun-packed summer escape for all age groups. Whether you're chasing thrills or simply lounging by the pool, Aapno Ghar is a family favourite for a reason.

5. Kids Fun Summer Camp, Gurugram

Unlock a summer of discovery at the Kids Fun Summer Camp, where learning meets adventure in the most engaging way. From obstacle courses to creative fitness workshops, this camp is designed to spark curiosity and confidence in young minds.

