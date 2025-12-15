Milk tea to green tea: What your tea choice says about your lifestyle Milk tea, green tea or black tea? Your daily cup says more about your lifestyle than you think. On International Tea Day 2025, here’s what it reveals.

New Delhi:

Tea is loved by all; however, the type of tea you have says a lot about you. Tea is more than just a drink in India; it tends to reflect the daily routine, food choices, and even one’s stress level. So, understand that the type of tea you tend to have can give an idea about the lifestyle you follow. Yes, you have heard it right!

So, on International Tea Day 2025, let's find out what your tea preference says about your lifestyle habits.

Milk tea drinkers: What your daily cup says about your routine

According to Dr Aarti Ullal, a physician and diabetologist at Gleaneagles Hospital, Parel, if one is having a strong milk tea with sugar, then the person may be believed to be following a fast-paced routine. So, those who tend to prefer this tea may want to get energised quickly during extended working hours.

Having frequent sugary tea can also mean higher caffeine and sugar intake, which may affect sleep and weight if not balanced.

Green tea or herbal tea: A sign of health-focused habits

The ones who tend to opt for green tea or herbal tea are usually more health-conscious. This choice often reflects an effort to manage weight, digestion, or stress.

These tea drinkers may be trying to improve their diet or follow a more disciplined routine. They are also on a mission to lose weight.

Black tea lovers: Simple routines and structured lifestyles

People who like black tea without milk are simple and even alert. This tea is usually chosen by those who want to focus without extra calories and may have structured daily habits and tend to stick to the routine.

So, it is OKAY to choose tea as per your requirement, but have it in moderation. Don’t go overboard at all and stay healthy.

