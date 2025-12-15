International Tea Day: 6 of India’s most expensive teas; one costs up to Rs 1 lakh per kg On International Tea Day, we explore seven of India’s most expensive teas, such as rare Darjeeling, Assam and Nilgiri brews prized for scarcity, craftsmanship and auction demand.

India’s tea gardens set aside some extraordinary leaves that are not meant for daily brews. These rare teas sell for exorbitant prices and are treated as luxury craft products.

These special teas are usually bought by devoted tea lovers who chase flavour the way others chase wine. For them, a cup of tea is not just about the caffeine hit, but nuance, origin and the story behind the leaf. On International Tea Day, we take a look at six of the most expensive teas produced in India, and why they cost a fortune.

Six most expensive teas produced in India

1. Darjeeling First Flush (Premium Estates)

First flush Darjeelings are the spring harvests, prized for their floral clarity and delicate liquor. Their fleeting availability and estate-specific character make the best lots highly sought after by collectors worldwide.

Price: ₹800 to ₹8,000 per 100g for premium estate teas, higher for rare auction lots.

2. Manohari Gold (Assam)

This golden-tipped Assam orthodox tea is legendary at auction. Manohari Gold has fetched record sums at Guwahati auctions, and even higher private sales have been reported. Part of the price is down to tiny, hand-plucked yields and the dramatic golden tips in the leaf.

Price: Around ₹99,999 per kg at auction, sometimes more in private sales.

3. Silver Tips Imperial (Makaibari, Darjeeling)

Plucked on full-moon nights in very limited quantities, Makaibari’s Silver Tips Imperial is a cult tea. The ceremonial harvesting and minimal production add to its aura among collectors and tea connoisseurs.

Price: Around ₹1,950 for 50g, depending on the release.

4. Golden Needle (North-eastern estates)

Golden Needle refers to golden-tipped orthodox teas that appear only in exceptional harvests. Only the finest buds are selected, which makes production extremely limited.

Price: Rare lots have sold for around ₹40,000 per kg at auction.

5. Makaibari vintage and estate specials (Darjeeling)

Makaibari’s vintage and special estate teas are valued for biodynamic farming, legacy bushes and extremely small batches. Buyers often pay for provenance as much as flavour.

Price: Varies by release, often several thousand rupees per 100g for limited editions.

6. Assam Orthodox Golden Tips and Nilgiri Frost Tea

Assam orthodox golden-tip teas have set major auction records thanks to old bushes and artisan processing. Nilgiri frost teas, harvested after cold snaps, are rare due to limited climatic windows.

Price: Assam golden tips have crossed ₹70,000 per kg at auction; Nilgiri frost teas retail at around ₹520 per 100g and upwards.

Why do these teas cost a fortune?

These teas are expensive because they are scarce, hand-picked, processed in tiny batches and often sold through auctions or boutique channels. The labour, timing and origin are built into every cup.