Hrithik Roshan shares ‘most unlikely’ post-workout meal: Jowar roti, bhindi and more

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, known for his exceptional fitness and chiselled physique, recently surprised fans with a peek into his post-workout meal that’s far from the usual protein shake and bland salad combo.

Sharing a snapshot of his plate on Instagram, the actor described what he called the “most unlikely post-workout meal.”

Instead of the typical gym-diet staples, Hrithik’s meal included jowar roti(s), bhindi (okra), beetroot, baingan (eggplant), papdi, lauki (bottle gourd), egg white and daal, a colourful, wholesome mix of traditional ingredients that blend nutrition with flavour.

In his caption, he playfully asked his followers about their own quirky food cravings, calling his plate an #indianmishmash favourite. His caption reads, "The most unlikely post-workout meal?

Jowar roti(s) with okra, beetroot, eggplant, papdi, bottle gourd and egg white + dal (one of my favourite quirks). What’s the quirkiest food craving you guys have?

Mine is the #IndianMishmash, Uff… is there anything better?"

The post not only gave fans a glimpse into the actor’s unconventional approach to fitness nutrition but also highlighted how balanced, home-style meals can support recovery after intense workouts, even if they seem “unlikely” by modern gym diet standards.

