Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday in Phuket: Trisara Resort cost and details Hrithik Roshan marked his birthday with a private family getaway in Phuket. Take a look inside Trisara Resort, the ultra-luxury villa stay and its eye-watering prices.

When Bollywood’s 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan decided to celebrate his 52nd birthday this January, it wasn’t with a big public gala or a flashy party but with a quiet, intimate escape with family and close friends on the tropical island of Phuket, Thailand.

Opting for peace and privacy over loud celebrations, Hrithik whisked his inner circle, including his girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni, their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, his mother Pinkie Roshan, and close friends to one of Phuket’s most exclusive and breathtaking hideaways: Trisara Resort.

Inside Trisara Resort, Phuket: Why celebrities love it

Nestled on the less-visited northwest coast of Phuket, Trisara is more than simply a luxury hotel; it is literally a hidden paradise. The resort's name, which translates to "the garden in the third heaven," alludes to its blend of verdant tropical vegetation and expansive Andaman Sea views.

What makes Trisara stand out is its all-villa concept. Forget standard hotel rooms; every accommodation is a villa with its own private pool, many of them perched for uninterrupted ocean panoramas. Whether perched among ancient trees or gazing out at the horizon, each villa is designed for complete privacy and calm, ideal for a getaway where the world’s eyes aren’t watching.

How much does it cost to stay at Trisara Resort?



This level of exclusivity doesn’t come cheap. According to travel listings, even the more basic accommodation at Trisara starts at a premium.

A typical ocean-view pool suite for two people, the 'junior suite' can be around Rs 1.5 lakh per night (plus taxes and fees).

Larger villas like the two-bedroom ocean-front pool villa that’s perfect for groups or families can go up to roughly Rs 3.5 lakh per night (plus taxes).

So if you are dreaming of living like a Bollywood star from sunrise swims to private deck breakfasts, be ready for a price tag that reflects the ultimate in luxury.