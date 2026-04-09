3 kitchen hacks to peel garlic quickly and easily at home

New Delhi:

Peeling garlic sounds simple until you actually sit down to do it. Tiny cloves, stubborn skins, and somehow it always takes longer than expected. Especially when you are in a rush and just want to get on with cooking.

And then you wonder how chefs do it so quickly. No fuss, no struggle, just done in seconds. Turns out, there are a few simple tricks behind it. Nothing fancy. Just smart kitchen habits that save time.

1. Shake garlic in a container for quick peeling

If you need to peel a lot of garlic at once, this method is probably the fastest.

Separate the cloves first and put them into a closed container or a steel box. Then just shake it well for about 10 to 15 seconds.

What happens is quite simple. The cloves hit against each other, the skins loosen, and many of them come off on their own. When you open the container, most cloves are already peeled or nearly there. Saves a lot of time.

2. Use a knife to loosen garlic skin

For smaller quantities, this one works well. Quick and controlled.

Place a garlic clove on a chopping board and press it lightly with the flat side of a knife. Just a gentle push.

The skin cracks open and comes off easily. But do not press too hard. The clove can get crushed if you overdo it. This method is useful when you need garlic immediately for chopping or cooking.

3. Soak garlic in water for easy peeling

If you want something even easier, try this.

Put the cloves in lukewarm water for about five minutes. The skin softens and loosens on its own.

After that, peeling becomes much easier with very little effort. This method works especially well for older or slightly dried garlic, where the skin tends to stick more.

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