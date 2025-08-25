Want to enjoy drinks without a hangover? Try these simple tips Want to enjoy your night out without a pounding headache? Try these smart tips to avoid a hangover and wake up fresh the next morning.

New Delhi:

There is nothing quite so bad as waking up from a night out with a throbbing headache, parched mouth, and that aching regret of having had one too many drinks. Although the best method to avoid a hangover is to abstain from drinking altogether, if you do intend to have a glass or two, there are some means of preventing the morning-after agony.

The secret is balance: knowing how much to drink, what to drink, and what to drink it with. A couple of simple decisions can be the difference between a night on the town and a morning spent under the bedcovers.

How to avoid a hangover with smart choices

1. Pick your drinks carefully

Clearer spirits like vodka, gin, or white rum are less likely to produce a hangover than darker ones like whisky, brandy, or red wine. That's due to the fact that darker alcohol has a higher concentration of congeners—substances that make hangovers worse.

2. Stay hydrated while drinking

For each alcoholic beverage, attempt to have a glass of water. Alcohol dries out the body, and hydration is your best defence against a parched mouth and a pounding headache the next day.

3. Eat before and while you drink

Food delays the absorption of alcohol. Having a full meal with carbs, protein, and healthy fats before drinking can buffer your stomach and make hangover symptoms milder.

4. Pace yourself throughout the night

Drinking slowly rather than gulping provides time for your body to metabolise the alcohol. A drinking game might be fun in the moment, but the hangover is just not worth it. A handy tip: one drink per hour.

5. Sleep well after drinking

Alcohol disrupts sleep quality. Prioritise sleeping after alcohol consumption—adequate sleeping helps your body heal more quickly and minimises hangover severity. After all, there is nothing a good night's sleep can't fix.

You don't need to give up your go-to cocktail to skip a hangover. Using responsible choices, staying hydrated, pacing yourself, and eating the right foods, you can enjoy a night out without paying in the morning. So, for your next night out, drink without worrying about a hangover!