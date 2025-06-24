Pre-party meals to hydration: How to avoid hangover the next morning after a night of partying Parties bring with it the chances of hangover, fatigue and other problems. However, these problems can be averted with a little bit of prep. Here are some ways to avoid hangover the next morning after a night of partying, as suggested by an expert.

New Delhi:

We all love spending a night out with friends, grooving to upbeat music, and celebrating life to the fullest. However, the night brings with it possibilities of dehydration and fatigue, but with mindful eating and drinking, plus simple recovery tricks, you can feel great waking up.

Dr. Pushpa Latha, General Manager, R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company, who has conducted intensive research on PartySmart, shares a few tips on how to avoid a hangover after a fun night of partying.

Power Up with a Balanced Pre-Party Meal

Partying on an empty stomach is never a smart choice. Always have a meal high in nutrients to reduce the risk of bloating, acidity, and nausea later.

Whole-grain bread, brown rice, and quinoa are complex carbohydrates that provide slow-burning energy.

Eggs, grilled chicken, and other lean proteins help stabilize blood sugar.

Olive oil, avocado, and healthy fats further slow the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream.

Your secret weapon is staying hydrated

When celebrating, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and overlook the importance of staying hydrated. A simple thumb rule is to drink water with each alcoholic beverage. Consider an electrolyte beverage like coconut water or a low-sugar sports drink, which can replace potassium and sodium lost through increased urination.

Support Your Body with Herbal Hangover Relief

As part of a pre-party prep, consider taking an herbal anti-hangover solution, which will help you wake up fresh the next morning. It is carefully crafted with a combination of ingredients like:

Chicory and Dates to promote liver detoxification

Andrographis paniculata (Kalmegh) for its anti-inflammatory benefits

Vitis vinifera (Grape) extract that is rich in antioxidants

Choose Your Drinks Carefully

Your cocktail or spirit's composition is important. Sugary drinks can cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar, which can make headaches and fatigue worse. Avoid mixing different types of drinks and stick to only one type throughout the night

The Morning After Reset

How you start your day can have an impact on how quickly you recover. Try these simple steps for a quick result:

Drink warm lemon water first thing in the morning to rehydrate and begin digestion.

You should always go for a healthy breakfast, like an omelette with spinach, or a smoothie made with yogurt and fruit.

Gentle exercise will help improve mood, increase circulation, and help reset your system.

By combining these with proper hydration and clinically backed herbal support, you can enjoy your night to the fullest without worrying about the next morning.

