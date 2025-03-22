World Water Day 2025: Here's how much water should you drink in a day It is important that you drink enough water throughout the day. However, there is a lot of confusion about how much water you should drink in a day. Read on as we decode it for you.

World Water Day is observed every year on March 22. The day aims to highlight the importance of fresh water and advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. The human body is 60 per cent water and it is required for its daily functioning.

Your body loses water through sweat, urine and breathing. Since a considerable amount of water is lost, it is important that you drink water to replenish the fluid level in the body. Not doing so can dehydrate the body and this can have a significant health impact. Therefore, it is important that you drink enough water throughout the day.

However, there is a lot of confusion about how much water you should drink in a day. Read on as we decode it for you.

Earlier, it was recommended that you should drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water every day. This means you would have to drink nearly 2 litres of water daily. However, that is not the exact measurement for all. Every individual has a very specific need and it depends on this, how much water a person should drink.

According to The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine; women should drink 11.5 cups (2.7 litres) of water every day and men should drink 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) every day. This includes fluids from water, beverages like teas and juice and food. You get an average of 20 per cent of your water from the foods you eat.

However, there are other factors that play a role in how much water you should drink. These factors, according to Harvard Health include:

Activity level: If you're losing water through sweat because you're exercising, you should increase your water intake. Individuals participating in long stretches of physical activity, such as marathons, often need to replace both water and sodium losses.

If you're losing water through sweat because you're exercising, you should increase your water intake. Individuals participating in long stretches of physical activity, such as marathons, often need to replace both water and sodium losses. Outside temperatures: You should adjust your water level when the temperatures soar outside. In warmer temperatures, you might feel thirstier faster.

You should adjust your water level when the temperatures soar outside. In warmer temperatures, you might feel thirstier faster. Overall health and medications: It's possible to take in too much water if you have certain health conditions, such as thyroid disease or kidney, liver, or heart problems; or if you're taking medications that make you retain water, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opiate pain medications, and some antidepressants.

It's possible to take in too much water if you have certain health conditions, such as thyroid disease or kidney, liver, or heart problems; or if you're taking medications that make you retain water, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opiate pain medications, and some antidepressants. Age: Older people don't sense thirst as much as they did when they were younger. And that could be a problem if they're on a medication that may cause fluid loss, such as a diuretic.

