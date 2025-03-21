Women’s Health Physiotherapy: Know how it helps to boost core strength and cardiovascular health This article explains how women’s health physiotherapy helps strengthen the core and improve heart health, leading to better overall well-being.

Often while juggling work and family, women can forget to prioritise their health. This can take a toll on their physical well-being and lead to various health issues such as extreme body pain that becomes unbearable or heart-related issues. Due to this even the easiest tasks that you used to perform with ease can seem like a mountainous task to complete. Addressing these issues early on before they become problematic becomes necessary. Women’s health physiotherapy is specially designed for women to support them at different stages of their lives. These physiotherapy sessions can be beneficial for women in different phases like pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and menopause. These sessions can help strengthen your core, improve your heart health and also managing any muscle or nerve-related pain. Women’s health physiotherapy sessions also focus on strengthening your pelvic health by offering numerous beneficial exercises for bladder control, pelvic pain, and recovery after childbirth. When we spoke to Dr Chanchal Mohanty Physiotherapist and Lactation Consultant, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, she said that with the right physiotherapy, women can take charge of their health and live active and pain-free lives.

A strong foundation

A strong core is a must when it comes to maintaining balance, stability, and good posture. Hormonal changes in women can negatively weaken their muscles as well as joints making it important to work towards strengthening their cores, especially during menopause, pregnancy, and after the delivery. This can cause pain and swelling. Women’s health physiotherapy includes various special exercises that are specially designed to strengthen one’s abdomen, back and pelvic floor muscles. Incorporating these exercises into your lifestyle can help improve movement, prevent injuries, and reduce pain. Many women suffer from bladder weakness and urinary incontinence. Physiotherapists suggest pelvic floor exercises like Kegels to improve bladder control and sexual health. Pilates is also a great, low-impact way to strengthen the core and pelvic floor, helping women feel strong and confident.

Cardiovascular health: A silent concern

Despite heart disease being one of the leading health concerns for women, it is often overlooked or misdiagnosed. Key symptoms like chest pain or breathlessness are ignored as minor convenience that may get better with the time or help of home remedies, resulting in delayed diagnosis. Also, many women are unaware of their family history of heart disease or fail to prioritize heart health. Women’s health physiotherapy addresses this silent suffering of women by offering customized programs focused on heart health. A physiotherapist can design aerobic routines, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, tailored to individual fitness levels. These exercises not only strengthen the heart but also boost mood and energy by releasing endorphins, making women feel happier and healthier. A physiotherapist bridges this gap by creating awareness and equipping women with tools to improve cardiovascular endurance and overall vitality.

Takeaway

It becomes crucial to prioritize your health, especially cardiovascular health. Physiotherapy is not just about relieving symptoms; it is about addressing the root causes of health issues and empowering women to take charge of their well-being. Making continuous efforts to strengthen your core can help improve your posture, reduce spinal pressure, and support pelvic health. Engaging in cardiovascular fitness helps build endurance, boosts stamina, and supports heart health. Regular physiotherapy sessions are a powerful way for women to lead active, healthy lives. So, if you haven’t started physiotherapy yet, now is the time to invest in your health and future.

