National Anaemia Day: Why women are more anaemic? 5 ways to address it National Anaemia Day is observed every year on March 21. Anaemia is more common in women than it is in men. Read on as a doctor explains the factors that make women more anaemic and ways to address the issue.

National Anaemia Day is observed every year on March 21. The day aims to raise awareness about anaemia which happens when there is a lack of red blood cells or haemoglobin in the body. According to the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-21), 57% of women aged 15 to 49 in India are anaemic.

Anaemia is more common in women than it is in men. There are different factors that play a role in this. Speaking to India TV News, Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director and Chief BMT at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram explained why is the condition more prevalent in women.

Anaemia is much more common in women than in men. This gender difference is primarily attributed to biological, nutritional and socio-economic causes.

One major reason is menstruation and the resultant regular blood loss, particularly in women with menorrhagia. Pregnancy itself heightens the risk since the body needs more iron to facilitate foetal growth. Moreover, women usually have less iron stores than men because of dietary conditions or restrictions, especially in societies where they eat less iron-containing food.

Another significant cause of anaemia in women is poor diet. Most women, particularly in low-income environments, fail to take sufficient amounts of iron-rich foods including red meat, leafy vegetables and legumes. Furthermore, other nutrient deficiencies such as vitamin B12 and folic acid that are crucial for the synthesis of red blood cells also contribute to the problem. Intestinal conditions affecting the absorption of nutrients or chronic illnesses like kidney disease may also result in anaemia in some instances.

Ways to fight anaemia

In order to combat this problem, some steps can be taken at individual and community levels.

Women need to be encouraged to have a balanced diet containing iron, vitamins, and minerals.

Iron supplements and fortified foods, especially in pregnancy, can prevent iron deficiency.

Health check-ups on a regular basis to identify anaemia at an early stage are essential.

Proper menstrual health management and treating conditions such as heavy bleeding can also minimise blood loss.

Public health programs aimed at women's nutrition and awareness can also contribute importantly to minimising the rate of anaemia.

By addressing diet and health-related aspects, anaemia among women can be significantly curtailed, enhancing the quality of their life and overall well-being.

