Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Mounjaro launched in India; check prices, how it works

Eli Lilly and Company launched its weight loss drug Mounjaro in India on Thursday after obtaining approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This is a drug which activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors which eventually help with obesity, overweight and type 2 diabetes.

Price of Mounjaro in India

According to the company, the injection is supposed to be taken once every week. One single vial of 2.5 mg will cost Rs. 3500 and one single vial of 5 mg will cost Rs. 4375. This means the monthly cost of the injection will range somewhere between Rs. 14000 and Rs. 17500.

This pricing is effective only in India as Mounjaro in the US costs around 1000-1200 dollars a month which is nearly Rs. 86000 to 1 lakh. The company spokesperson said, "This India-specific pricing reflects Lilly’s commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments in the country."

How does Mounjaro work?

Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide, works by mimicking the action of two natural hormones in the body; glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). These hormones help regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.

When taken as an injection once a week, Mounjaro activates the GLP-1 and GIP receptors in the body, leading to several weight loss-promoting effects. It slows down gastric emptying, reducing hunger and increasing feelings of fullness and also decreases glucose production in the liver, thereby, improving insulin sensitivity. Also, Mounjaro has been shown to reduce body weight by decreasing fat mass, particularly in the abdominal area and improving overall metabolic health.

Eli Lilly India President and General Manager Winselow Tucker said, "The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases."

The company's mission is to make life better for people living with obesity and diabetes in India, he added.

