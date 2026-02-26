Holi 2026: Is it on March 3 or 4? Exact date, tithi timing, how India celebrates and popular foods

New Delhi:

Holi always arrives with a certain build-up. Colours in shopfronts. Water guns stacked in corners. Playlists quietly shifting festive. And somewhere in between all that, people start looking up the same thing every year. The date.

Because the festival runs on the lunar calendar, it never sits still on the Gregorian one. Which is why searches around Holi 2026, holi date 2026 and holi in 2026 date begin weeks in advance. If you’re planning celebrations, travel or just the long weekend, here’s the full breakdown.

Holi 2026 date and time

As per Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026, while Holika Dahan falls on March 3, 2026.

Tithi timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi begins: 05:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi ends: 05:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan is observed on the evening of the full moon, symbolising the burning away of negativity. The colour play follows the next morning, which is the main Holi celebration people associate with gulal, water and festivities.

How Holi is celebrated in different parts of India

Mathura and Vrindavan

Holi here stretches over several days. Rooted in Krishna lore, celebrations include temple rituals, flower Holi and traditional raslila performances.

Barsana

Known for Lathmar Holi, where women playfully hit men with sticks while colours fly around. It draws visitors from across the country and beyond.

Jaipur and Udaipur

Royal processions, folk performances and heritage backdrops define Rajasthan’s Holi. Palace courtyards often host curated celebrations.

West Bengal (Shantiniketan)

Celebrated as Dol Jatra or Basanta Utsav. Think yellow attire, Rabindra Sangeet and cultural performances rather than loud colour play.

Punjab (Anandpur Sahib)

Here, Hola Mohalla takes over. Martial arts displays, Sikh warrior traditions and community feasts mark the occasion.

Traditional Holi foods you’ll spot everywhere

Gujiya

The festive staple. Deep-fried dumplings stuffed with khoya, nuts and sugar. Crisp outside, rich inside.

Thandai

A chilled milk-based drink infused with nuts, fennel and spices. Often flavoured with rose or saffron for the festive touch.

Dahi Bhalla

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in yoghurt, topped with chutneys and masala. Cooling, especially after a long day in the sun.

Kachori

Flaky, deep-fried pastries filled with spiced lentils or peas. Usually paired with tangy chutneys.

Pakoda

Assorted vegetable fritters dipped in gram flour batter and fried. Quick, crunchy and ideal for group snacking.

Holi, at its core, moves between ritual and revelry. Bonfires one night. Colours the next morning. Food flowing through it all. And like every year, it begins with the same simple search. When is Holi?