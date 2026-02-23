Shukra Gochar before Holi: 4 zodiac signs to receive Venus’ blessings and prosperity

New Delhi:

The day before Holi, on March 2, Venus will move into the exalted sign of Pisces. Some people's lives can be significantly improved by this exalted sign. These individuals will see improvements in their health, careers, and family lives. Let's find out which signs of the zodiac will be happy during this Venus transit.

Taurus

Venus will transit in the eleventh house from your zodiac sign. This house represents profit. Venus's presence in this house can bring you positive results in your financial and career spheres. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to reap significant profits. You may also find new sources of income. You will have the opportunity to spend quality time with your older siblings.

Cancer

The auspicious planet Venus will transit your ninth house of fortune and religion. Due to this transit, the festival of Holi could prove extremely beneficial for you. Family happiness will be brought, and grudges will be resolved. With the help of luck, those born under this sign may also experience career advancement. Along with an increase in income, their accumulated wealth will also increase. Students will also experience favourable results in their education.

Virgo

Following the transit of Venus, you will gain social prestige. You may also see positive results from your past efforts. Venus will transit in your seventh house, so you will receive full support from your spouse. Positive changes may also be seen in your love life. You will prosper financially. Some may gain fame through social media.

Sagittarius

Venus will transit your house of happiness, bringing happiness into your life. People born under this sign may receive good news from their children. Some may purchase vehicles after the Venus transit. You may also receive back money you lent, improving your financial situation. The Venus transit will also be favourable from a health perspective.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)