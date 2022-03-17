Holi 2022: Fun activities, games for kids to make the most of the festival of colours

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Holi is one of the most exciting festivals, especially for children, because it is colourful and messy! There are numerous ways for your children to have fun while also celebrating the festival of colours in an environmentally friendly manner. Here are some activities to get your kids excited about Holi:

DIY Holi T-shirt

There is almost nothing more satisfying than displaying your own creation. Encourage your children to use their imagination, creativity, and love of colours to create their own DIY Holi t-shirts. This activity will allow your child to actually create something, from simple designs that allow them to just get their hands dirty to more complex artistic patterns. You can be certain that this activity will pique their interest in the festivities!

Make Organic Colors

Because you can't take the colours out of the festival that celebrates them, why not find a happy medium? Organic colours are non-toxic and non-hazardous to the environment, so you don't have to be concerned about your child's safety or the health of the planet. Instead of scouring the markets for organic colours, make it an activity in and of itself. Making organic colours can be incorporated into the celebration because it is a lot of fun and a great bonding activity. Natural ingredients can be used to create safe and natural colours for the festivities.

Toothbrush Painting

Toothbrush painting is probably the most enjoyable activity for pre-schoolers because it requires little skill while still providing a creative outlet. It will allow your children to have fun, make a mess, and possibly create a masterpiece that you will treasure for years to come.

Make Holi Sweets

Most of us have fond memories of our childhood, many of which revolve around the preparation of Holi sweets known as "Gujiyan." Yes, children enjoy sweets, but the activity of making them is far more valuable as a family-bonding activity. This is the process by which memories are formed. Take the time this Holi to make sweets with your children. Give them simple tasks and involve them. Allow them to assist with tasks such as stirring the batter and kneading the dough. You can even experiment with chocolate versions of traditional sweets. Just keep in mind that the goal is to have fun as a family, not to make the best sweets possible.

Holi all about Pichkaris

Pichkaris are a never-ending craze, and it's difficult to imagine Holi without these fun toys. Here's a novel way to enjoy the thrill of playing with them without feeling guilty about wasting water. Fill these toys with fruit juice rather than water and allow your children to drink from them. You can even line things up by making games where you have to squirt pichkari juice into each other's mouths! This is undeniably a lot of fun and does not waste any water.