Not a fan of veggies? AIIMS-trained doctor lists 10 fibre-rich foods that are not vegetables

New Delhi:

Fibre is one of those things people know they should be eating more of. But it often gets pushed to the side. It is not flashy, not trendy, but it quietly does a lot. Digestion, blood sugar, cholesterol, even long-term disease risk. It all ties back to fibre in some way.

The numbers are fairly clear too. According to American dietary guidelines, anyone above the age of two should aim for about 14 grams of fibre for every 1,000 calories consumed. Children between 12 and 23 months need around 19 grams daily, while adults are generally advised to get between 25 and 35 grams a day. Still, most people fall short.

Why fibre matters more than you think

Fibre helps keep digestion smooth, reduces constipation, and plays a role in keeping blood sugar levels stable. It also supports heart health by helping lower cholesterol and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases over time.

But the bigger issue is not knowing what fibre does. It is figuring out where to actually get it from in a practical, everyday way.

Looking for natural high-fibre foods

In an Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, shared a list of foods that are naturally rich in fibre. Interestingly, none of them are the usual vegetables people tend to think of first.

Here is what he highlighted.

10 high-fibre foods that are not vegetables

1. Chia seeds

Dr Sethi noted that just 2 tablespoons of chia seeds provide around 10 grams of fibre. A small portion, but quite dense.

2. Black seeds

About 2 tablespoons of black seeds contain roughly 5 to 6 grams of fibre, making them an easy addition to meals.

3. Lentils

Half a cup of cooked lentils gives you about 8 grams of fibre. Simple, familiar, and effective.

4. Chickpeas

In half a cup of cooked chickpeas, you get close to 6 grams of fibre.

5. Raspberries

One cup of raspberries contains around 8 grams of fibre, which is quite high for a fruit.

6. Blackberries

A cup of blackberries provides roughly 7.5 grams of fibre.

7. Pear with skin

Dr Sethi recommends not peeling it. One medium pear with skin gives about 5 to 6 grams of fibre.

8. Oats

Half a cup of dry oats, especially steel-cut or rolled oats, contains around 5 grams of fibre.

9. Quinoa

One cup of cooked quinoa offers about 5 grams of fibre along with other nutrients.

10. Black beans

Half a cup of cooked black beans provides roughly 7.5 grams of fibre.

Making fibre a regular part of your diet

The good thing is, none of these foods are difficult to include. They can fit into regular meals without much effort.

Adding a spoon of seeds, switching to oats for breakfast, including lentils or chickpeas more often. Small changes, but they add up.

Dr Sethi has also previously shared high-fibre snack ideas that are easier on the stomach, help prevent bloating, and keep energy levels steady through the day.

The idea is not to overhaul everything overnight. Just to make fibre a bit more consistent in what you eat daily.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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