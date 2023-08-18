Hariyali Teej 2023: Know fast timings and what can be eaten during fasting

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Hariyali Teej 2023

Hariyali Teej is one of the most important festivals among married women residing in North India. Slightly similar to Karwa Chauth, Hariyali Teej is observed for the better and long life of the husband. This year, married Hindu women from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will observe the festival on August 19.

Hariyali Teej 2023 timings

According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej falls two days before Naga Panchami. This year, the Tritiya tithi of the festival will begin at 8:01 pm on August 18 and end on August 19 at 10:19 pm. For observing Hariyali Teej, married women wear new clothes and jewelry. Women who are observing the fast wake up early and take a bath. They adorn green sarees, bangles, and gold jewelry.

What can be eaten during fasting?

Some women avoid consuming water, often known as nirjala fast, while others consume grain and other food items. Devotees who are not willing to refrain from drinking water can consume the following foods:

Fruits

Dry fruits and nuts

Sabudana

Vegetables like colocasia, sweet potatoes, pointed gourd, pumpkin shoots, bottle gourd, and other vegetables that can be eaten boiled

Milk and milk products

Hariyali Teej 2023 wishes

Happy Haryali Teej! Hope you and your husband share a deep and meaningful connection just like Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

May this beautiful festival of Haryali fill your life with joy and ecstasy and good health for you and your family.

Wishing you and your family a Happy Hartalika Teej. May Lord give all the happiness, peace and prosperity in the world. Happy Haryali Teej!

May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Haryali Teej!

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

On this auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may your relationship be as refreshing as the greenery around, and may your love story continue to blossom.

