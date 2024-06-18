Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Wishes, images and more

Nirjala Ekadashi, one of the most significant fasting days in the Hindu calendar, falls on June 18, 2024. Celebrated on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the waxing phase of the moon in the month of Jyeshtha, this day is marked by strict fasting and devotion to Lord Vishnu. The term "Nirjala" means "without water," indicating the rigorous nature of this fast where devotees abstain from both food and water.

To help you share the spirit of this auspicious day, here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, images, quotes, and status updates for WhatsApp and Facebook.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Wishes and Messages

May Lord Vishnu bless you with health, wealth, and happiness on this Nirjala Ekadashi. Happy fasting!

Wishing you a blissful and spiritually uplifting Nirjala Ekadashi. May your prayers be heard and blessings be abundant.

On this sacred day of Nirjala Ekadashi, may you find peace, happiness, and prosperity. Jai Shri Hari!

May the divine grace of Lord Vishnu bring light into your life and guide you on the path of righteousness. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi!

May this Nirjala Ekadashi bring you closer to the divine and fill your life with spiritual fulfillment.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Images

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Fasting and prayers on this Nirjala Ekadashi for a blessed life. Jai Shri Hari!

Embracing the divine and seeking blessings on this holy Nirjala Ekadashi.

May Lord Vishnu's grace be with you on this sacred day. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi!

Observing Nirjala Ekadashi with devotion and gratitude. May our fast be accepted.

Wishing everyone a peaceful and blessed Nirjala Ekadashi. Let's seek the divine's blessings together.

Share these messages, quotes, and images with your loved ones to spread the joy and spirituality of Nirjala Ekadashi 2024. May this auspicious day bring peace, happiness, and divine blessings into your life.

