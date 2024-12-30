Happy New Year 2025: 5 party spots in Delhi-NCR for a rocking celebration

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Happy New Year 2025: 5 party spots in Delhi-NCR

As the clock strikes midnight, Delhi-NCR becomes the focus of New Year's Eve festivities, complete with live music, gourmet cuisine, and explosive excitement. The city is well-known for its unrivaled party culture, with a wide range of venues to fit every mood, from high-energy dance floors to romantic rooftop settings and culinary delights.

If you're still organizing your New Year's celebration, gather your loved ones and prepare for an incredible evening. Prepare to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with amazing memories at these beautiful venues. Here are 5 must-see party venues in Delhi-NCR for New Year's Eve 2025:

1. Kitty Su, The Lalit Hotel

Kitty Su, known for its lavish New Year's Eve events, is the go-to spot for international DJs and vivid light effects. Dance to thrilling EDM, hip-hop, and techno music while enjoying gourmet cuisine and beverages.

Address: The Lalit Hotel, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi, 110001.

Price for two: Rs 6000

Timing: 10 PM–1 AM

2. Prive, Shangri-La's Eros Hotel

Privee's acrobats, international dancers, and great performances will transform your New Year's celebration into a carnival. Dance to house, EDM, and commercial music while eating a delicious buffet and open bar.

Address: Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001.

Price for two: Rs 6000

Timing: 11 PM–5 AM

3. Dear Donna

Celebrate 2025 in a lovely outdoor environment complete with antique décor, exotic beverages, and live music. Dear Donna is known for its Euro-Asian menu and is ideal for a quiet yet celebratory evening.

Address: A Block, Ground Floor Qutub Hotel, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi, 110017.

Price for two: Rs 3000

Timing: 12 PM–1 AM

4. Ministry of Beer

Ministry of Beer, Delhi's first microbrewery, serves a variety of cuisines, specialty cocktails, and beer tasting events, making it ideal for a lively New Year's celebration.

Address: M-43, Connaught Cir, Connaught Place, New Delhi, 110001.

Price for two: Rs 2800

Timing: 12 PM–1 AM

5. The Sky High in Ansal Plaza

The Sky High offers a picturesque celebration complete with stunning rooftop views, live band performances, and DJ sets. Don't miss the spectacular fireworks display at midnight for a wonderful moment.

Address: 307, T101, 102, Ansal Plaza, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi, India 110049

Price for two: Rs 2500

Timing: 12 PM–1 AM

