New Year 2025: Ace your party look with these 5 glamorous outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood divas

With New Year's Eve just around the corner, it's time to plan your party attire. As the proverb goes, "The first impression is the last impression," which also applies to the start of the new year. You want to put your best fashion foot forward as you welcome 2025. Celebrate the New Year in style and dazzle by taking inspiration from Bollywood divas who always turn heads with their amazing wardrobe choices.

Here are 5 glamorous outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood divas to make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable:

1. Ananya Pandey’s Dark Maroon Pantsuit

Ananya Pandey’s chic dark maroon pantsuit exudes power and elegance. The tailored fit and bold color make it a perfect outfit for those looking to spend their New Year’s Eve in formal and sophisticated attire. You can pair it with sleek heels and minimal gold jewelry for a boss-lady vibe that’s perfect for an upscale party.

2. Janhvi Kapoor’s Red Velvet Mermaid Style Dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s red velvet mermaid-style dress screams elegance. The rich fabric and figure-hugging silhouette make it a showstopper for any New Year’s Eve event. Just like Jahnvi, you can pair it with a showstopper bejeweled necklace to complete the look.

3. Kriti Sanon’s Off-Shoulder Pink Rose Floral Printed Dress

Kriti Sanon’s off-shoulder pink rose floral dress is the epitome of feminine charm. The ruched fabric and subtle pink rose floral prints stand out vibrantly against the white base. This dress serves as ideal inspiration for a romantic New Year’s Eve dinner. You can add dainty accessories like heart earrings and a soft curls hairstyle to complete this dreamy look.

4. Alia Bhatt’s Black Velvet Saree With Golden Border

For those who want to opt for traditional attire on New Year’s Eve, Alia Bhatt’s black velvet saree with a golden border serves as the perfect inspiration. The luxurious fabric and intricate border detailing make it a great choice for those who want to embrace ethnic elegance. You can pair it with a chic golden bow tie and a silk golden blouse to complete the look.

5. Suhana Khan’s Black and White Sequin Co-ord Set

To shine like a star this New Year’s Eve, draw inspiration from Suhana Khan’s black and white sequin co-ord set. This shimmering outfit is a bold yet stylish choice, perfect for a glamorous party. The matching black sequin skirt and jacket elevate the simple white top, while the jacket will keep you warm. Complete the look with strappy heels and bold smokey eye makeup for a dazzling appearance.

