Happy Goverdhan Puja 2024: Send THESE amazing wishes, messages, wallpapers, WhatsApp on Annakoot Festival

Goverdhan Puja is celebrated the day after the light of the festival, Diwali, which honors Lord Krishan's feat of lifting the Goverdhan hill to protect devotees from incessant rains. This year, the annakoot festival is observed on November 2. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will start on November 1 at 6:20 PM and end on November 2, at 8:21 PM.

Send THESE amazing wishes, messages, WhatsApp to your loved ones on this Annakoot festival

- May we all learn how to protect each other and share our sorrows to lessen them. Happy Goverdhan Puja.

- It's a day of festivities and faith Goverdhan Puja is here again. May this day bring love and luck and destroy all the sorrow and pain.

- On the beautiful and holy occasion of Goverdhan Puja we desire you a very happy and prosperous day fill up with Lord Krishna's blessings.

- May Shri Krishna Give you strength to lift the mountain of joy to drive away the rains of despair. Happy Goverdhan Puja to you!

- Happy Goverdhan Puja, Krishna ki Bhakti or Dil mein rahe pyaar, Mubarak ho sab ko goverdhan puja ka tyohar.

- Have faith in the wisdom and love of lord Krishna, for he knows what's best for you. Happy Goverdhan Puja!

- On the beautiful auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna's blessings!

- A day of festivities and bliss Goverdhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govrdhan Puja.

- On this auspicious day, may the Goverdhan hill of your dreams inspire you to reach new heights and achieve your goals! Happy Goverdhan Puja!.

Send THESE images, wallpapers to your loved ones

