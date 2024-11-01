Govardhan Puja 2024: Know the exact date and why it is celebrated after Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Govardhan Puja 2024

Govardhan Puja 2024: This year, the Light of Festival was celebrated on October 31, ushering in a period of festivities that continues with Goverdhan Puja, which holds great religious and cultural significance in the Hindu religion. The Govardhan Puja also known as Annakut, or Annakoot, will be observed on November 2. This puja is extremely auspicious and dedicated to honor Lord Krishna.

Govardhan 2024 Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will start on November 1 at 6:20 PM and end on November 2, at 8:21 PM. Devotees can perform this puja in Pratahkala Muhurat (Morning) between 6.33 am to 8.55 am and in Sayankala Muhurat (evening) between 3.22 pm and 5.34 pm.

Govardhan 2024 Significance

Goverdhan Puja holds great religious significance among Hindus, especially for devotees of Lord Krishna. On this day, the devotees make a Goverdhan Parvat with cow dung outside the entrance of their houses and worship. For centuries, the tradition of celebrating Goverdhan Puja a day after Diwali has been going on. There is an interesting story behind why Goverdhan is celebrated.

Why it is celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, a worship program was to be held in Brij, and preparations were in full swing. Lord Krishna asked his mother, Yashoda, about this worship program, to which she explained that it was intended for the worship of Lord Indra Dev. In response, Lord Krishna questioned his mother as to why they should worship Indra Dev. Yashoda replied that Indra Dev brings rain, which is essential for providing fodder for the cows, and that is why he is being worshipped.

Krishna then suggested that instead of worshipping Lord Indra, they should worship the Goverdhan mountain, as it is where the cows graze. He further emphasized that it is Indra Dev's responsibility to bring rain.

As a result, the people of Brij began to worship the Goverdhan mountain. This made Lord Indra Dev angry, and he sent furious rains that caused floods. To demonstrate his power and to humble Indra, Lord Krishna lifted the Goverdhan mountain with his little finger, providing shelter to the residents of Brij beneath it. After witnessing this, Indra Dev realized his mistake and stopped the rain. Since that day, the worship of Goverdhan has been celebrated.