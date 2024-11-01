Why is Govardhan Puja incomplete without kadhi rice? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA How to make Kadhi-Rice for Goverdhan Puja?

Goverdhan Puja, also known as the Annakoot festival, will be celebrated on November 2 across the country. On this day, Kadhi and rice are very important as there is a tradition in homes and temples to offer Puri, Kadhi rice, mixed seasonal vegetable dishes and sweets made from milk to lord Krishna. By offering this Annakoot, devotees show their gratitude towards the lord. Since it is offered to God, the food should be made without onion and garlic. Devotees eat and share it as Prasad with full of excitement.

Kadhi-Rice is such a combination that hardly anyone would not like its taste. Whether it is summer, winter, or rainy season, the taste of Kadhi-Rice is amazing in every season. Here, we are going to share a delicious recipe for Kadhi Rice that would be in fulfilling your wishes.

Ingredients for Kadhi Batter:

1.5 cups - curd

1/4 cup - gram flour

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

3 cups water (Mix all the ingredients and make a soft batter)

Ingredients for Kadhi Tadka:

1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds, 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, 2 green chillies, cut into two parts, 2 cloves, 2 bay leaves, 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida seeds, 10-12 curry leaves

Step-by-Step guide to make Boondi Kadhi

To make Boondi Kadhi, start by mixing 1/4 cup of gram flour with 1.5 cups of curd. In a pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, cloves, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies, asafoetida, curry leaves, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Fry these spices for 20-25 seconds.

Next, add the curd and gram flour mixture to the pan. Cook it while stirring continuously until it reaches a boil. Once boiling, reduce the flame to medium-low and let it cook for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

After that, add coriander powder, salt, and garam masala. Then, mix in 1 cup of dry boondi and 1 teaspoon of kasuri methi. In another pan, heat 1-2 tablespoons of ghee for tempering. Add 2 dry red chillies and 1 teaspoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder to the ghee and let it sizzle.

Finally, pour this tempering over the prepared kadhi. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve it hot with rice. Enjoy your meal!

